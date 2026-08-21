The Popular Misconception About Throwing Away Household Batteries

Life these days is, for better or worse, battery-powered. Your phone, your laptop, your kid's favorite light-up toy, and your remote controls are just a few examples of everyday items that run on batteries. And when they die — which is bound to happen at some point — you may be unsure what you're supposed to do with them. You might've heard that batteries are one of those things you should never put in the trash. But how true is that?

As it turns out, the "never put batteries in the trash rule" only applies to certain types of batteries, like button cell batteries and lithium batteries. These contain toxic chemicals, and they're likely to catch fire if not handled properly. Your run-of-the-mill, single-use alkaline battery, whether it's a AAA, AA (also known as an LR-6 battery), C, or D battery, is usually safe to go out with your household trash. The Environmental Protection Agency notes that it's safe to dispose of alkaline and zinc carbon batteries in the trash in most communities.

That being said, just because it's safe to toss certain batteries in the trash doesn't mean that's the best way to dispose of them. To protect the planet and retrieve valuable materials, your best bet is to find a way to recycle your household batteries. Depending on where you live, you may have a number of recycling options.