The Popular Misconception About Throwing Away Household Batteries
Life these days is, for better or worse, battery-powered. Your phone, your laptop, your kid's favorite light-up toy, and your remote controls are just a few examples of everyday items that run on batteries. And when they die — which is bound to happen at some point — you may be unsure what you're supposed to do with them. You might've heard that batteries are one of those things you should never put in the trash. But how true is that?
As it turns out, the "never put batteries in the trash rule" only applies to certain types of batteries, like button cell batteries and lithium batteries. These contain toxic chemicals, and they're likely to catch fire if not handled properly. Your run-of-the-mill, single-use alkaline battery, whether it's a AAA, AA (also known as an LR-6 battery), C, or D battery, is usually safe to go out with your household trash. The Environmental Protection Agency notes that it's safe to dispose of alkaline and zinc carbon batteries in the trash in most communities.
That being said, just because it's safe to toss certain batteries in the trash doesn't mean that's the best way to dispose of them. To protect the planet and retrieve valuable materials, your best bet is to find a way to recycle your household batteries. Depending on where you live, you may have a number of recycling options.
What to do with your basic batteries
Single-use alkaline and zinc-carbon batteries are the ones you might use to power your remote control, a flashlight, a portable clock, a calculator, and a portable stereo. They can't be recharged and don't contain lithium or heavy metals like cadmium or silver. Unlike rechargeable batteries, coin/button cell batteries, or lithium batteries, single-use alkaline or zinc-carbon batteries don't have special handling instructions before you get rid of them. You don't have to tape the terminals if the batteries are under 12V, for example, and they don't need to be kept separated in plastic bags. However, you may have to take a few extra steps to dispose of alkaline batteries if they explode.
For the most part, you can't recycle alkaline batteries (or really, any type of battery) with your regular trash. Fortunately, battery recycling drop off locations are pretty easy to find — the Battery Network has a list of drop-off points you can search using your zip code. Big-box stores like Staples and Home Depot often collect used batteries, and some may be required to accept them from you based on your state's laws. Your municipality may also collect batteries for recycling or host special recycling events. A few places, particularly in California, require you to recycle single-use batteries and offer curbside battery collection. If you live somewhere else, though, the recycling gods probably won't strike you down if you toss a few single-use batteries in the trash.