Say Goodbye To Boring Curtains With A Smart DIY Using Dollar Tree Pool Noodles

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Though primarily used to control the amount of light your windows or glass-paneled doors let in, curtains aren't just functional. They're decorative, too, and can easily make your interiors seem opulent or understated. Curtains can even transform the space behind your bed if you aren't too keen on paint or don't wish to spend a weekend on DIY accent wall projects. But if your current set has started boring you, give them an upgrade with a smart DIY. Simply grab a pool noodle from your local Dollar Tree and insert a couple of artificial flowers to fashion a gorgeous tieback.

Through this craft, you can lend your old curtains a new life and use them much longer (replacement can wait until they get worn or develop holes). Plus, you get to customize the tieback based on your room's aesthetic. You can even change it out seasonally if you like swapping your decor to welcome cyclical changes. Additionally, it won't take up a lot of time and you may involve your kids, too. Better yet, it won't cost a lot. A $1 pool noodle will be enough for several tiebacks. And you don't have to purchase a new one if you have some leftover from a different project. As for artificial flowers, feel free to get them from DT as well — it has a huge collection. Or, shop around your home to find a few you can spare. Besides these, you'll only need a sharp utility knife, such as this Diyself Craft Hobby Knife Set, to get started.