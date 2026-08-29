Say Goodbye To Boring Curtains With A Smart DIY Using Dollar Tree Pool Noodles
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Though primarily used to control the amount of light your windows or glass-paneled doors let in, curtains aren't just functional. They're decorative, too, and can easily make your interiors seem opulent or understated. Curtains can even transform the space behind your bed if you aren't too keen on paint or don't wish to spend a weekend on DIY accent wall projects. But if your current set has started boring you, give them an upgrade with a smart DIY. Simply grab a pool noodle from your local Dollar Tree and insert a couple of artificial flowers to fashion a gorgeous tieback.
Through this craft, you can lend your old curtains a new life and use them much longer (replacement can wait until they get worn or develop holes). Plus, you get to customize the tieback based on your room's aesthetic. You can even change it out seasonally if you like swapping your decor to welcome cyclical changes. Additionally, it won't take up a lot of time and you may involve your kids, too. Better yet, it won't cost a lot. A $1 pool noodle will be enough for several tiebacks. And you don't have to purchase a new one if you have some leftover from a different project. As for artificial flowers, feel free to get them from DT as well — it has a huge collection. Or, shop around your home to find a few you can spare. Besides these, you'll only need a sharp utility knife, such as this Diyself Craft Hobby Knife Set, to get started.
How to DIY curtain tiebacks using a pool noodle and some artificial flowers
Lay down a pool noodle on a flat surface and cut out a small piece (about 5 inches). Then, slit it down one side. Ensure you make a straight cut, or your curtain tieback will look tilted once you put it on. Feel free to use a ruler and marker to minimize errors. Next, mark the average height for curtain tiebacks and gather the fabric in your palms such that it creates neat pleats. Hold them tight in one hand and loop in your cut pool noodle with the other. Adjust it till you're satisfied and your base will be ready for florals. However, if you're worried about their not-so-pretty behind being visible if the curtain is turned around, give them a coat (or two) of spray paint prior to fastening them around.
Now, grab your imitation flowers and start poking them through the pool noodle. You can insert them as you like, but it's better if you follow a strategy so your arrangement looks deliberate instead of random. To make this easier, try a few ideas sans the pool noodle. Then, take a picture of the arrangement you like best and start poking in the florals. You may have to trim their stems a bit if you want a tiered appearance. Make it as full as you possibly can and then bring in fillers and spillers to hide all the bald spots and turn your blooms into the center of attraction. Top off your tieback with pearls and colorful beads for a unique finish.