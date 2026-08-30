What Happens If You Mix White Vinegar And Castile Soap?

Keeping your home clean is important for your health and well-being, and there are a slew of cleaning hacks and combinations you can use. However, not all of them are as effective. While white vinegar and castile soap are both used for everything from cutting through grease to homemade tile floor cleaners, you shouldn't mix them together. It doesn't create a dangerous chemical reaction like mixing some cleaners does, so don't panic if you've been using them together. However, combining white vinegar with castile soap results in a less effective cleaning solution than using them both separately.

The reason comes down to their pH. White vinegar is acidic, with a pH between 2.5 and 2.7. That's why there are some things you should never clean with vinegar, as the high acidity can damage certain materials. Castile soap is basic, with a much higher pH. Acids and bases will cancel each other out, and that extends to white vinegar and castile soap. Mixing them together causes them to neutralize each other. The resulting solution isn't harmful, but it isn't useful for cleaning, either. The chemical bonds inside the castile soap break down in the acidic vinegar, causing the soap to separate. That leaves you with a pile of oil and slime that's not particularly pleasant to work with. You can still wipe down your floors or counters with the gloop, but it won't cut through grease and grime as well as either of the ingredients.