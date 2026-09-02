Skip The Plastic Furniture: Turn Wood Pallets Into Sturdy Outdoor Seating

Plastic outdoor furniture is convenient, but it can feel a bit tacky. On the other hand, wooden alternatives have a nicer look, but a higher price tag. Luckily, there's a way to split the difference using wood pallets when you turn them into sturdy and customizable wood benches. They'll look great on your patio or porch or in your garden surrounded by flowers. You'll need the aforementioned wood pallets, a saw, and either a hammer and nails or a drill and screws. Depending on how many pallets you have, some extra scrap wood may be helpful to have on hand as well.

The bench can be as simple or intricate as you want, but don't worry if you're a beginner. A classic, rectangular wooden bench with a slatted seat and backrest, plus simple armrests will look just as lovely in your garden as something fancier. Plus, everything is more impressive if you make it yourself! You can use leftover wood pallets that you already have or find free wood pallets in your community. Since the benches need to be sturdy enough to sit on, carefully inspect your pallets before using them. Look for signs of rot, pest damage, or cracks. A few small splinters on the end are fixable, but structural damage could spell disaster for anyone who sits on your bench. If your pallets are only partially usable, you can deconstruct them fully and only use the boards that are in good condition, but assembling the bench will take a little more work.