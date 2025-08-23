5 Clever Hacks That'll Make Your Outdoor Patio Furniture So Much Cozier

Never underestimate the power of a good pool noodle hack, even for your outdoor furniture! We understand that many pieces of patio furniture are designed with durability to the elements in mind, thus it's common that chairs and tables are crafted from materials that aren't always the comfiest, like metal or plastic. However, the downside is that you may not be using your patio furniture if it's not pleasant to sit on for a long period of time. You can make these pieces easier to lounge in by adding pool noodles to certain spots on the furniture.

For metal chairs, cut two pool noodles down to size and along the length of the noodle, either as a spiral or cutting straight from top to bottom. Wrap the noodles around each arm, and even on top of the back of the chair as a headrest, and you'll have an infinitely softer and more comfortable seat. You can also add pool noodles to the cross beams of outdoor stools and chairs to give your feet a nice, squishy resting place, too.

Another spot to add pool noodles are the edges of outdoor tables or table legs. Especially if you have small children or toddlers running around who may bump into a table every once in a while, adding a little cushion isn't just physically comfortable, it also gives you some peace of mind. Make the pool noodles more festive by matching occasions as well — think red and blue pool noodles for the Fourth of July or your child's favorite color pool noodle for a birthday party.