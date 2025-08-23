5 Clever Hacks That'll Make Your Outdoor Patio Furniture So Much Cozier
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Making sure your outdoor patio area is a comfortable and inviting space is key for many hosts. Not only do you want your yard to look nice and be cozy, you also want to ensure that your furniture pieces are usable and functional. However, sometimes when these pieces are engineered to perform in outdoor environments, that comfort factor diminishes quite a bit. However, the good news is that there are plenty of clever hacks that'll make your outdoor furniture both comfy and strong, even if it wasn't necessarily designed that way. With these ideas, you don't have to sacrifice how the space feels for its form (or vice versa).
Some ideas are as simple as adding comfortable, yet aesthetically pleasing decor to liven up the space and add coziness, not unlike how you would for your indoor living areas. Other ideas are a bit more creative and involve upcycling unexpected supplies. And while some construction skills may be necessary for a hack or two, there are plenty of ways to add your DIY mark on outdoor furniture that don't involve breaking a sweat.
Add a fabric sealant to outdoor furniture cushions
Outdoor furniture is made to be durable and withstand heat, sun, and rain. But, that doesn't necessarily mean you can eat and drink on your patio table without care. If you're planning to host dinner parties or wine tastings on your patio, you don't want to have to be at attention at every moment, watching to be sure no one spills a glass of red wine on your precious cushions. To alleviate the stress and let you sit back and relax, try spraying a sealant on your outdoor cushions. Sealants help your cushions wear better and offer a barrier against other damaging factors like food and drink spills.
Scotchgard Fabric Water Shield is a particular user favorite for repelling water and stains, and the company claims it doesn't affect how the fabric feels to the touch either. A reviewer on Amazon emphatically praised the product, calling it a "God Send" for her white cushion patio furniture. Just remember to spray your cushions in a well-ventilated area, and let them dry sufficiently before testing them out. Taking this shielding step, though, helps maintain the texture and aesthetic of your outdoor patio pieces, as well as giving you comfort of mind!
Upcycle pool noodles to add cushion to your patio furniture
Never underestimate the power of a good pool noodle hack, even for your outdoor furniture! We understand that many pieces of patio furniture are designed with durability to the elements in mind, thus it's common that chairs and tables are crafted from materials that aren't always the comfiest, like metal or plastic. However, the downside is that you may not be using your patio furniture if it's not pleasant to sit on for a long period of time. You can make these pieces easier to lounge in by adding pool noodles to certain spots on the furniture.
For metal chairs, cut two pool noodles down to size and along the length of the noodle, either as a spiral or cutting straight from top to bottom. Wrap the noodles around each arm, and even on top of the back of the chair as a headrest, and you'll have an infinitely softer and more comfortable seat. You can also add pool noodles to the cross beams of outdoor stools and chairs to give your feet a nice, squishy resting place, too.
Another spot to add pool noodles are the edges of outdoor tables or table legs. Especially if you have small children or toddlers running around who may bump into a table every once in a while, adding a little cushion isn't just physically comfortable, it also gives you some peace of mind. Make the pool noodles more festive by matching occasions as well — think red and blue pool noodles for the Fourth of July or your child's favorite color pool noodle for a birthday party.
Make your outdoor furniture stronger with plywood
Although outdoor furniture is made to hold up against the elements, many of us are guilty of buying the cute — but maybe not so durable — patio piece that are flimsier than it should be. Those kinds of lower-quality furniture items can be incredibly uncomfortable to use, as you feel wary about putting your full weight on a squeaky chair or bench. Imagine, you're enjoying a summer out on the deck, when you sit in a chair, lean back, and — plop! You're on the ground before you even realize. You can ease your concerns a bit, though, by using plywood to add some strength to those dubious, but fashionable, items.
Shore up thin wood or composite chairs with a plywood backing or prevent your tables or benches from sagging with a plywood support. As a rule of thumb, opt for pieces that are at least ¾ of an inch thick. Cut the wood to the size of your bench or chair seat or backing, attaching it with wood screws (make sure the screws are long enough to fully secure your plywood). The plywood you choose should also be graded for exterior use as well (marine plywood is great even in the rain or nearby salty seas), since these kinds of plywood can withstand the elements. Plywood varieties that aren't meant to be used outdoors are susceptible to warping and cracking. Once you've reinforced your seat or backing, just plop your cushions of choice over the seat and tuck that plywood away. Now you can lean back without care.
Add some outdoor blankets to use on the patio
Something as simple as adding an outdoor throw that lives permanently out on the patio furniture can make your pieces all that comfier to use. If you have furniture, like a lounge chair or couch, where adding additional cushions can get cumbersome, you can warm up the space with a throw blanket instead. Keep your throw blankets safe and secure in an outdoor box, or get yourself a sturdy and stylish outdoor blanket.
Specialized outdoor blankets are manufactured to be somewhat resistant to environmental factors like fading, stains, mildew, and moisture. If you live in a region with lots of different weather, you can also opt for outdoor blankets meant for camping or hiking, too. Using a blanket purposefully meant for outdoor use doesn't mean you need to sacrifice aesthetic, though. Options like the Nomadix festival blanket come in fun colors and patterns.
Put down an outdoor rug
Walking around barefoot on your patio is not so fun when you're stepping on cold, hard concrete or splintery wood. Not only does an outdoor rug create a soft space to put your feet, it can also add a little cushion under the chair and table legs as well as creating some noise and sound muffling (especially if you live in an apartment unit with another deck directly below you). An outdoor rug can also be particularly nice on hot summer days, when composite decks can get surprisingly, and painfully, hot to the point where it's unwalkable.
Function aside, adding an outdoor rug adds an instant hygge factor — it makes outdoor spaces feel intimate, pleasant, and inviting in the same way that indoor living spaces do. They're also very easy to clean; much like outdoor performance throw blankets, outdoor rugs are engineered to hold up better to wear and the environment. Typically, all you'll need to do to maintain an outdoor rug is sweep any debris away, and if you need to spot clean, you can use a solution of water and dish soap to tackle any stains. Many outdoor rugs can also be hosed down easily, just make sure you put it out in the sun to dry and make sure the underside gets completely sunbaked before putting it back in place.