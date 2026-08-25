What To Do In September To Keep Spiders Out Of Your Home

While spring cleaning season is long gone, September can be a good time to do another thorough deep clean. Remove old boxes and piles of clutter that could become hiding spots for spiders, and be sure to clean dark, low-traffic areas of your home, such as attics or basements.

Spiders will often enter homes when they find reliable sources of food, especially insects such as ants, flies, and roaches. Some species may even feed on smaller spiders. With this in mind, you can get ahead of spider season in September by making your home less attractive to their prey. A deep vacuuming can help get rid of wayward crumbs and small insects you might miss, especially around baseboards, underneath appliances and furniture, and along bookshelves. This can also be useful for removing already-established spiders, along with their webs and egg sacs. Just make sure you immediately empty your vacuum into the trash and take the debris to an outdoor bin, lest you give the spiders a chance to escape into your home again.

Excess moisture can also attract insects and their subsequent spider predators. As the leaves begin to change color outside, make it a point to look underneath cabinets, behind appliances, and inside basements to ensure there aren't any leaks that could be contributing to the problem. Finally, it's worth noting that seeing an occasional spider in your home doesn't usually indicate a problem, but several spiders could point to a bigger infestation of insects they prey upon. If you can't pinpoint the problem yourself, you might consider talking with a pest control expert for help.