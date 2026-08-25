What To Do In September To Keep Spiders Out Of Your Home
It's not a coincidence that spiders are one of the key creatures you see associated with Halloween. The holiday falls in the middle of autumn, and spider season typically runs from late August through September and October — so come All Hallows' Eve, you're likely to run across quite a few creepy crawlies. However, seeing more spiders around doesn't necessarily indicate an influx in numbers; it's just heightened activity due to mating and nesting, as well as their pursuit of food and shelter for the upcoming winter months. Thankfully, there's still time in September to get ahead of unwanted encounters before spiders make your home their winter retreat. You can accomplish this task by sealing off potential points of entry and removing sources of food and shelter that might be attracting these arthropods into your home.
One of the best ways to mitigate household spider problems is to prevent their access into your home in the first place. Spiders (and their prey) can easily fit through cracks in foundations, baseboards, and walls, as well as small openings around doors and windows. Seal any newfound cracks right away with weatherstripping, or replace old, damaged weatherstripping. It's understandable to want to air out your home when cooler autumn temps arrive, but make sure there are no holes in window and door screens beforehand, and check that the screens are tight-fitting. For extra assurance, you may consider doing a sweep of these areas in early September with a simple DIY spider repellent.
A September deep clean is your best defense against spiders
While spring cleaning season is long gone, September can be a good time to do another thorough deep clean. Remove old boxes and piles of clutter that could become hiding spots for spiders, and be sure to clean dark, low-traffic areas of your home, such as attics or basements.
Spiders will often enter homes when they find reliable sources of food, especially insects such as ants, flies, and roaches. Some species may even feed on smaller spiders. With this in mind, you can get ahead of spider season in September by making your home less attractive to their prey. A deep vacuuming can help get rid of wayward crumbs and small insects you might miss, especially around baseboards, underneath appliances and furniture, and along bookshelves. This can also be useful for removing already-established spiders, along with their webs and egg sacs. Just make sure you immediately empty your vacuum into the trash and take the debris to an outdoor bin, lest you give the spiders a chance to escape into your home again.
Excess moisture can also attract insects and their subsequent spider predators. As the leaves begin to change color outside, make it a point to look underneath cabinets, behind appliances, and inside basements to ensure there aren't any leaks that could be contributing to the problem. Finally, it's worth noting that seeing an occasional spider in your home doesn't usually indicate a problem, but several spiders could point to a bigger infestation of insects they prey upon. If you can't pinpoint the problem yourself, you might consider talking with a pest control expert for help.