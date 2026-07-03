How To Repel Spiders With An Overlooked DIY Solution That's So Simple

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Most common household spiders aren't really dangerous. But that doesn't necessarily mean you want them hanging out with you in the shower, napping inside your shoes, or spinning a web in every available corner. It's easy enough to shoo a single intruder out the door. However, getting rid of spiders that are larger or have infested your home can be an extremely unpleasant task that often involves squishing them or spraying chemical insecticides. If you're trying to figure out how to repel spiders without killing them, cedar oil is an overlooked DIY solution that's simple and effective.

Cedar oil, also known as cedarwood oil, is a fragrant essential oil that's usually distilled from wood chips and sawdust. One of the essential oils that can help keep pests out of your home and garden, it typically costs around $10 for a four-ounce bottle when you purchase it from Amazon or at a natural grocery store. The oil is also what gives cedar closets — or moth-prevention products like Walmart's $6 homegrown cedar blocks — their distinctive smell.

While its earthy aroma may smell like a walk in the woods to humans, spiders can't stand it. According to research, cedarwood significantly deters spiders wherever it's used. Because it's abundant, cheap, and generally nontoxic when used carefully around pets and humans, cedar oil is an outstanding choice if you're looking for a non-lethal way to let spiders know they need to find a new place to call home.