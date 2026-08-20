Is It Okay To Wash Towels And Sheets Together?

A good rule of thumb to follow when doing laundry is "like goes with like." It's fine to wash microfiber bedding with microfiber towels, but make sure you avoid these common mistakes when washing microfiber. Similarly, it's fine to wash 100% cotton towels with 100% cotton bedding. Fabric weight matters, too — you don't want to wash something heavy, like a fluffy terry cloth towel with something lightweight, like silk sheets.

The like with like rule extends to the color of your sheets and towels, too. Keep light colored and white bedding separate from colorful or dark towels, so that the color doesn't transfer to the lighter fabrics. Additionally, pay attention to the care instructions on your sheets and towels. If the label on your bedding says no hot water, but the instructions on your towels say to use hot water, then it is best to wash them separately.

While your bedding and towels may be similar in color, made from the same type of fabric, and have similar care instructions, there's one way they most likely still differ — recommended washing frequency. The truth about how often you should wash your towels may surprise you. In a perfect world, they'd get washed after every use. In a less perfect, but ideal world, you'd wash them every three to four uses. Bed sheets can go longer between washings — either once a week, or in a pinch, every two weeks. Since the washing schedules may not align, you may still find yourself keeping sheets and towels separated.