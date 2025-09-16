The Truth About How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Towels
While you can always hang towels decoratively or purchase a fancy matching set, your efforts will go to waste if you don't wash them regularly. After all, towels can become surprisingly dirty after just a few uses, even when you're clean after a shower. That's because clean skin still has bacteria (which is normal, by the way) that transfers to the towel. What's more, the moisture on the towel causes the bacteria to quickly multiply and grow, especially as they feed off your body oils. The result? A musty and smelly towel, as well as a higher risk of skin infections.
And yet, many people don't wash their towels enough. The recommended frequency is also likely higher than you think, much like the truth about how often you should wash your sheets. These recommendations for washing towels aren't just important for improving hygiene, but they'll keep your towels fresher for longer, too. So, let's unravel the answer to this question: How often should you be washing your towels?
How often you should wash towels
Ideally, it's best to wash your towel after every use—but this isn't the most practical approach, especially if you bathe more than once a day or don't have a washer and dryer at home. The same goes if you don't have space to store multiple spare towels to use after every shower. Therefore, the most common recommendation is to wash towels after two to three uses.
The key is to let your towel properly dry between uses. This will help slow down bacterial growth while preventing unpleasant odors. Hang your towel on a bar so you can spread it out, rather than a hook. When it's time to wash your towels, use warm or hot water and dry them on high heat. While you're at it, stop washing towels with clothes and other laundry immediately, if that's when you've been doing so far. Though convenient, the practice can make it difficult for your towels to be properly laundered, so wash them separately when possible.