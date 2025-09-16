The Truth About How Often You Should Really Be Washing Your Towels

While you can always hang towels decoratively or purchase a fancy matching set, your efforts will go to waste if you don't wash them regularly. After all, towels can become surprisingly dirty after just a few uses, even when you're clean after a shower. That's because clean skin still has bacteria (which is normal, by the way) that transfers to the towel. What's more, the moisture on the towel causes the bacteria to quickly multiply and grow, especially as they feed off your body oils. The result? A musty and smelly towel, as well as a higher risk of skin infections.

And yet, many people don't wash their towels enough. The recommended frequency is also likely higher than you think, much like the truth about how often you should wash your sheets. These recommendations for washing towels aren't just important for improving hygiene, but they'll keep your towels fresher for longer, too. So, let's unravel the answer to this question: How often should you be washing your towels?