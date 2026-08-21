Keep Wasps Away Using An Essential Oil That's Underrated

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Essential oils aren't just for making your home smell good. These concentrated plant extracts are commonly recommended as chemical-free insect deterrents, and you might be able to repel wasps using one natural fragrance. Though some essential oil remedies may not be a strong option, there is scientific research to back up this natural wasp repellent. Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens) essential oil is hated by these stinging insects. The powerful, minty aroma of wintergreen oil is unpleasant for certain types of wasps, such as paper wasps and yellowjackets. By utilizing the fresh scent of this essential oil, you'll encourage wasps to stay away from your patio.

In a 2013 study from Pest Management Science, various essential oils were tested for their repellency against western yellowjackets (Vespula pensylvanica) and European paper wasps (Polistes dominula). Researchers discovered that wintergreen was among the essential oil samples that showed high repellency against these annoying, stinging pests. This study also looked at the compounds within the essential oils, and found that some, including methyl salicylate, also deterred the wasps and yellowjackets. Methyl salicylate is the main component of wintergreen essential oil, which could be why this natural option is useful as a repellent.

Another study published by Insects in 2014 tested if essential oils could discourage vespid wasps from bait. Out of 66 samples, wintergreen oil proved to be among 10 essential oils that were able to consistently deter the wasps. On the other hand, DEET was not found to be effective for keeping wasps away from the bait. This study also highlighted the power of the methyl salicylate in wintergreen oil as a wasp repellent.