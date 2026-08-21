Keep Wasps Away Using An Essential Oil That's Underrated
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Essential oils aren't just for making your home smell good. These concentrated plant extracts are commonly recommended as chemical-free insect deterrents, and you might be able to repel wasps using one natural fragrance. Though some essential oil remedies may not be a strong option, there is scientific research to back up this natural wasp repellent. Wintergreen (Gaultheria procumbens) essential oil is hated by these stinging insects. The powerful, minty aroma of wintergreen oil is unpleasant for certain types of wasps, such as paper wasps and yellowjackets. By utilizing the fresh scent of this essential oil, you'll encourage wasps to stay away from your patio.
In a 2013 study from Pest Management Science, various essential oils were tested for their repellency against western yellowjackets (Vespula pensylvanica) and European paper wasps (Polistes dominula). Researchers discovered that wintergreen was among the essential oil samples that showed high repellency against these annoying, stinging pests. This study also looked at the compounds within the essential oils, and found that some, including methyl salicylate, also deterred the wasps and yellowjackets. Methyl salicylate is the main component of wintergreen essential oil, which could be why this natural option is useful as a repellent.
Another study published by Insects in 2014 tested if essential oils could discourage vespid wasps from bait. Out of 66 samples, wintergreen oil proved to be among 10 essential oils that were able to consistently deter the wasps. On the other hand, DEET was not found to be effective for keeping wasps away from the bait. This study also highlighted the power of the methyl salicylate in wintergreen oil as a wasp repellent.
Naturally deterring wasps with wintergreen essential oil
If there are wasps buzzing around your patio when you're trying to enjoy the outdoors, wintergreen oil could be a simple solution to avoid chemical pesticides. Wintergreen essential oil is a common ingredient in natural bug spray products, but the oil itself is all you'll need to repel wasps. Consider making a spray by combining water, a carrier oil (like coconut oil), and several drops of wintergreen essential oil. Add the homemade mix to a spray bottle and spritz the natural solution around your porch and on your patio furniture. Eventually, the smell will fade and your DIY repellent will need to be reapplied.
Alternatively, set out cotton balls soaked in the oil or add it to a diffuser while you're sitting outside. Lighting an essential oil candle infused with wintergreen may prove helpful, too. On Amazon, a 1-fluid ounce bottle of NewCraft pure wintergreen essential oil costs about $7, making this natural option budget-friendly as well.
Besides the essential oil, it's also possible that the American wintergreen plant will itself work as a wasp repellent. However, these plants mostly grow in colder climates throughout North America. For avid gardeners with the right gardening zone, adding potted wintergreen plants to your patio could be a fun and decorative alternative to chase away annoying wasps.
Though these insects don't like to be around the minty smell, wintergreen oil may not be enough to ward off an established nest. If you're struggling with an active yellowjacket or wasp nest on your property, a professional pest control expert may be necessary. Remember to safely prepare your home for pest control treatment before the experts come, like moving any objects in the way and keeping pets indoors.