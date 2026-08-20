Everyone Called It Dated — Now It's The Mid-Century Furniture We Want In Our Homes

Out with the old, in with the new. Or, not? There are numerous examples of once-outdated design trends that have been making a comeback in recent years, and rattan cane webbing furniture is one of them. Rattan cane furniture emphasizes the natural rattan palm that is woven into decorative patterns on chairs, cabinets, and baskets. While it was everywhere in the 1960s and 1970s, by the late 1980s it was considered out of fashion. However, in an exclusive interview with Hunker, interior design expert Bilal Rehman of Bilal Rehman Studio in Houston, Texas, says that rattan is the mid-century furniture everyone wants in their home.

"We're seeing cane and rattan come back in a much more elevated way ... I think it comes down to three things: the return of vintage and midcentury influences, a desire for warmer and more collected interiors, and an increased focus on natural materials and texture," Rehman says. The traditional weaving of the rattan cane can be blended with contrasting materials like leather or metal to create a favorite textured detail in homes. Rehman echoes this sentiment, saying, "People want their homes to feel layered and personal rather than overly polished."

As far as the types of rattan pieces that Rehman sees buyers trending towards, he says, "I'm seeing it primarily in dining chairs, lounge chairs, cabinet fronts, consoles, and nightstands. I love using it as an accent because it adds warmth and texture without overpowering a space."