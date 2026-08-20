Everyone Called It Dated — Now It's The Mid-Century Furniture We Want In Our Homes
Out with the old, in with the new. Or, not? There are numerous examples of once-outdated design trends that have been making a comeback in recent years, and rattan cane webbing furniture is one of them. Rattan cane furniture emphasizes the natural rattan palm that is woven into decorative patterns on chairs, cabinets, and baskets. While it was everywhere in the 1960s and 1970s, by the late 1980s it was considered out of fashion. However, in an exclusive interview with Hunker, interior design expert Bilal Rehman of Bilal Rehman Studio in Houston, Texas, says that rattan is the mid-century furniture everyone wants in their home.
"We're seeing cane and rattan come back in a much more elevated way ... I think it comes down to three things: the return of vintage and midcentury influences, a desire for warmer and more collected interiors, and an increased focus on natural materials and texture," Rehman says. The traditional weaving of the rattan cane can be blended with contrasting materials like leather or metal to create a favorite textured detail in homes. Rehman echoes this sentiment, saying, "People want their homes to feel layered and personal rather than overly polished."
As far as the types of rattan pieces that Rehman sees buyers trending towards, he says, "I'm seeing it primarily in dining chairs, lounge chairs, cabinet fronts, consoles, and nightstands. I love using it as an accent because it adds warmth and texture without overpowering a space."
How to style with rattan furniture
While cane and rattan furniture are seeing a major revival, Rehman does offer a few words of caution to those looking to add pieces to their home collection. "Quality really matters, poorly made cane can sag or split over time," Rehman says. This is because rattan is a natural material, so it can be sensitive to changes in humidity, and outdoor rattan furniture can also weaken with the sun. Dust and dirt can also become trapped in the intricate weaves, making it potentially difficult to clean. However, there is a remedy for this: Don't overdo it on the rattan.
"I prefer using it selectively. Cane and rattan are great for adding texture while keeping furniture visually light, and woven seating also has a natural breathability," Rehman says. By mixing and matching rattan with other styles of furniture, you create something more refined and unique than just a single style.
"The key is mixing them with other periods rather than making the entire room feel like a time capsule," Rehman advises. "I'd look for sculptural lounge chairs, walnut credenzas and tables, chrome and glass pieces, and statement lighting. These elements have strong silhouettes and beautiful materials that still feel relevant today." So, when you go to choose your rattan chairs and other furniture pieces, consider what other styles and materials would blend well together.