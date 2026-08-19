The Extremely Rare Vintage Pyrex Dish You'd Be Ecstatic To Find At A Thrift Store
A visit to the thrift store is all about the thrill of the hunt. Sure, you may just find kitchen cast-offs and neglected dinnerware that no one really wants. But, from time to time, a dish fit for royalty might just be hidden between the chipped porcelain plates and mismatched cups and saucers — Pyrex's Pink Duchess dish, to be exact.
Pyrex released the Pink Duchess casserole dish, which included a clear glass lid and stand, as a hostess gift for Stanley Home Products in the 1950s. Like the funky food pattern Mod Kitchen and other promotional products, Pink Duchess was in limited release. That means, these days, it's extremely rare and sells for prices fit for a king (or queen) — its estimated value is anywhere from $2,500 to $6,000. Of course, should you be lucky enough to stumble upon it at a thrift store, it might be on offer for much less.
When hunting for Pink Duchess, keep in mind a few tips for finding valuable Pyrex. Above all, pay attention to the condition the casserole is in, and whether it includes a lid and stand. A complete set will be worth more than the dish alone. And while a slightly damaged dish, such as one with scratches or fading, is still worth a tidy sum, a dish in pristine condition will be worth much more.
Set your sights on the Pyrex Pink Duchess
As you wander through the kitchenwares section of your favorite thrift store, keep your eyes peeled for a relatively large, pink casserole dish. Pink Duchess was released as a 2-quart round casserole, model number 024. Unlike other Pyrex lids, which tend to be flat, the lid for Pink Duchess has a rounded knob on the top. Another feature that sets the Pink Duchess casserole apart from other Pyrex dishes is that it was released with a warming stand, a metal frame with a holder for a tealight beneath. After all these years, it's more common to find a dish without a stand and without a lid than to come across a full set.
The best way to describe the pattern on Pink Duchess is "delicate." The background is a soft pink, with a spray of dainty flowers scattered across the middle, printed in gold. The 2-quart round casserole is the only Pyrex dish to feature the pattern. However, a percolator, juice carafe, sugar and creamer set, and several glasses, made by Libbey, with the same print, were also available as Stanley Home Products hostess gifts.
While some mid-century Libbey glassware can be worth hundreds, Pink Duchess glassware typically isn't. So, if you can't bring home Pyrex's coveted casserole, keep your eye out for the much more budget-friendly glasses, carafe, and pitchers with the Pink Duchess pattern.