The Extremely Rare Vintage Pyrex Dish You'd Be Ecstatic To Find At A Thrift Store

A visit to the thrift store is all about the thrill of the hunt. Sure, you may just find kitchen cast-offs and neglected dinnerware that no one really wants. But, from time to time, a dish fit for royalty might just be hidden between the chipped porcelain plates and mismatched cups and saucers — Pyrex's Pink Duchess dish, to be exact.

Pyrex released the Pink Duchess casserole dish, which included a clear glass lid and stand, as a hostess gift for Stanley Home Products in the 1950s. Like the funky food pattern Mod Kitchen and other promotional products, Pink Duchess was in limited release. That means, these days, it's extremely rare and sells for prices fit for a king (or queen) — its estimated value is anywhere from $2,500 to $6,000. Of course, should you be lucky enough to stumble upon it at a thrift store, it might be on offer for much less.

When hunting for Pink Duchess, keep in mind a few tips for finding valuable Pyrex. Above all, pay attention to the condition the casserole is in, and whether it includes a lid and stand. A complete set will be worth more than the dish alone. And while a slightly damaged dish, such as one with scratches or fading, is still worth a tidy sum, a dish in pristine condition will be worth much more.