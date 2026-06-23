Vintage Dishware That Could Turn Out To Be A Designer Antique Worth Hundreds

Fine servingware has become the vintage find thrift shoppers can't resist. From popular Pyrex patterns to collectible CorningWare, designers and influencers are introducing a new generation to vintage maximalist pieces that turn everyday tablescapes into affairs to remember. Part of the fun of thrifting a few new pieces is finding quirky patterns or unusual detailing that stand out from the sea of sameness that goes along with mass-produced dinnerware. But the real thrill of the hunt is the possibility of finding vintage collections from companies like Libbey Glass Company that could turn out to be designer antiques worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

During the late 1800s, Edward Drummond Libbey relocated the New England Glass Company to Ohio, renaming it along the way, and giving rise to Toledo's moniker "The Glass City." While the company is proud of its history, which includes the development of machine blown glass, thrifters looking for the most valuable Libbey dishware should keep an eye out for rare cut glass pieces with strawberry diamond or fanned motifs bearing a red signature reading "Libbey Cut Glass Toledo, Ohio." One brilliant fruit bowl dated to 1890 was listed on 1stDibs for $9,850.

Other valuable items you should never overlook when shopping at flea markets or antique stores are pieces of Libbey glassware in the Art Deco style. Despite being produced much later than the valuable cut glass pieces, collections of champagne coupes and goblets featuring an etched Libbey logo and thick fluted stems are worth between $3,800 and $14,000 on the collectors market.