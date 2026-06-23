Vintage Dishware That Could Turn Out To Be A Designer Antique Worth Hundreds
Fine servingware has become the vintage find thrift shoppers can't resist. From popular Pyrex patterns to collectible CorningWare, designers and influencers are introducing a new generation to vintage maximalist pieces that turn everyday tablescapes into affairs to remember. Part of the fun of thrifting a few new pieces is finding quirky patterns or unusual detailing that stand out from the sea of sameness that goes along with mass-produced dinnerware. But the real thrill of the hunt is the possibility of finding vintage collections from companies like Libbey Glass Company that could turn out to be designer antiques worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars.
During the late 1800s, Edward Drummond Libbey relocated the New England Glass Company to Ohio, renaming it along the way, and giving rise to Toledo's moniker "The Glass City." While the company is proud of its history, which includes the development of machine blown glass, thrifters looking for the most valuable Libbey dishware should keep an eye out for rare cut glass pieces with strawberry diamond or fanned motifs bearing a red signature reading "Libbey Cut Glass Toledo, Ohio." One brilliant fruit bowl dated to 1890 was listed on 1stDibs for $9,850.
Other valuable items you should never overlook when shopping at flea markets or antique stores are pieces of Libbey glassware in the Art Deco style. Despite being produced much later than the valuable cut glass pieces, collections of champagne coupes and goblets featuring an etched Libbey logo and thick fluted stems are worth between $3,800 and $14,000 on the collectors market.
Art Deco and MCM Libbey glassware collections can be worth hundreds
Even though only certain pieces of Libbey glassware could turn out to be worth thousands, there are several collections worth hundreds that are extremely easy to spot. After the demand for brilliant cut glass and Art Deco finery decreased during the Great Depression, Libbey Glass survived thanks to those developments in machine blown glass. It began producing Midcentury modern barware with highly decorative metallic, white, black, and colored images pressed onto frosted tumblers. One set of 1950s Tom Collins cocktail glasses decorated with three galloping horses was listed on Chairish for $750.
In 1966, Libbey introduced its Golden Foliage glassware. The design features a variety of leaf silhouettes, and went on to become the largest selling decorated glassware line of its time. Although 60 years later you're unlikely to find the images in perfect condition, complete sets are listed on Chairish from $285 to $795. You may also be lucky enough to find other Libbey designs popularized during the 1960s. Circus print highball glasses and pilsner glasses covered in marine life go for around $500. And, although they're usually worth between just $200 to $400 per set, argyle patterns, atomic shapes, and carousel animal prints remain popular.
Serious thrifters know there are many secrets to finding antiques and vintage treasures. However, when it comes to Libbey glassware that could turn out to be extremely valuable, there are a few things to keep in mind. Etched logos or intact stickers in silver and blue help immensely with verifying authenticity, which can impact value. That said, single pieces typically don't sell for more than $40 or $50, since collectors willing to pay top dollar prefer complete collections.