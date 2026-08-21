Keep Stink Bugs Away Using One Natural Fragrance They Can't Stand

When you're fighting off a stink bug invasion, one of the best things you can do, ironically, is use an aroma that they can't stand. Lemongrass oil is a perfectly potent weapon for turning the tables on these stinky insects. As a bonus, it's all-natural and comes with a bright, zesty fragrance that many people find downright pleasant. You'll be able to say goodbye to stink bugs and refresh your home all at the same time.

While some essential oil claims have spotty evidence at best, the use of lemongrass oil against the brown marmorated stink bug (Halyomorpha halys) has compelling research behind it. A 2013 study published in the Journal of Applied Entomology tested eight essential oils, including lemongrass, as potential repellents for brown marmorated stink bugs. Every oil tested showed significant repellent activity, but lemongrass was among the standout options that blocked nearly all stink bug attraction to baited traps. Researchers also found that stink bug antennae reacted strongly to citral, a compound found in lemongrass oil, which helps explain why the scent may send them crawling for the hills.