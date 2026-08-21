Keep Stink Bugs Away Using One Natural Fragrance They Can't Stand
When you're fighting off a stink bug invasion, one of the best things you can do, ironically, is use an aroma that they can't stand. Lemongrass oil is a perfectly potent weapon for turning the tables on these stinky insects. As a bonus, it's all-natural and comes with a bright, zesty fragrance that many people find downright pleasant. You'll be able to say goodbye to stink bugs and refresh your home all at the same time.
While some essential oil claims have spotty evidence at best, the use of lemongrass oil against the brown marmorated stink bug (Halyomorpha halys) has compelling research behind it. A 2013 study published in the Journal of Applied Entomology tested eight essential oils, including lemongrass, as potential repellents for brown marmorated stink bugs. Every oil tested showed significant repellent activity, but lemongrass was among the standout options that blocked nearly all stink bug attraction to baited traps. Researchers also found that stink bug antennae reacted strongly to citral, a compound found in lemongrass oil, which helps explain why the scent may send them crawling for the hills.
Repelling stink bugs with lemongrass oil
To harness the power of lemongrass against stinkbugs, try using lemongrass essential oil in your home diffuser or soaking cotton balls in the oil and placing these around common entry points, such as doors and windows, or wherever you've noticed the most stinkbug activity. You can also consider growing lemongrass and using crushed leaves instead, as crushing the leaves will help release their potent fragrance. Note that lemongrass essential oil is toxic to both dogs and cats, so do not use it anywhere where they might touch, taste, or inhale it.
For the best defense, pair your lemongrass deterrent with other stink bug prevention strategies. Seal cracks in your foundation, caulk around windows, add weather stripping or door sweeps where needed, secure crawl space entrances, and screen your chimney to eliminate potential routes inside. Stinkbugs are most likely to come indoors around the fall equinox, when they seek warm shelter to hibernate, so this is the time to be especially on guard. Ultimately, lemongrass oil can add another layer to your defenses, while physically blocking their preferred entrances helps tackle the problem at its source.