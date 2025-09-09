Say Goodbye To Stink Bugs - Here's The Best Way To Get Rid Of Them & Keep Them Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many of us spend plenty of time and energy trying to make a room smell good using candles, potpourri, or even fresh cookies. So it can be incredibly frustrating when a small, sneaky insect invades your space and brings a nasty smell with them. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, stink bugs first appeared in the U.S. in the mid-1990s and can now be found in the majority of states. And given that these little creatures are very hardy and do well at hiding from humans, it can be difficult to remove them from your home.

The best way to avoid rooming with stink bugs is to stop them from gaining access to your home in the first place. Like moths, stink bugs are enticed by light, so it is a good idea to keep windows and doors shut when your indoor lights are on. Additionally, one reason why stink bugs love your home every winter is that, in colder temperatures, stink bugs instinctually search for shelter in small spaces such as cracks or the peeling bark of plants. This means that they can also wiggle their way into any open holes or crevices in your home. Consider any areas of your house that may have gaps, such as ill-fitting doors, vents, outlet pipes, or crawl spaces. To block up these openings, you could use a silicone sealant for smaller cracks or an expanding foam such as this Great Stuff Insulating Spray Foam Sealant from Home Depot for larger spaces. But what do you do it the bugs have already found their way into your home?