Towel Rack Upgrade: Amazon Has A Smarter Way To Maximize Bathroom Storage
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One of the challenges of a bathroom is figuring out how to organize it, especially when you don't have a ton of room for storage. In such cases, smartly utilizing the vertical space you have available can change the game. Towels can often be bulky and need somewhere to dry after use, which hooks or a bar can solve in a blink, and this Bawojihui Swivel Towel Rack from Amazon functions as both. It comes in three finishes (silver, black, and white) and three heights to accommodate households of all sizes.
Measuring 14 inches wide, the clever towel rack alternative can be ordered with four, five, or six bars. Each rod swings 180 degrees, so it can lie flat against the wall on either side of the center column or be placed at any point in between. According to one reviewer, this feature "makes it easy to separate towels for better airflow and quicker drying," adding, "It keeps everything organized while taking up very little wall space, which is a huge advantage in smaller bathrooms."
Do note that the rods measure 12 ⅗ inches wide, while standard bath towels are typically 20 to 30 inches wide. This means you'll need to fold the towels in half or let them drape over the ends. Other than that, this towel rack has to be wall-mounted with nails, so it might not be the best choice for renters, but there are comparable adhesive options, like the yeavs Swing Towel Holder Rack, that could do the trick.
Maximizing storage with a swivel towel rack
The flexibility of this swivel towel rack lies in more than its ability to pivot. It's also extremely versatile. If you have towels with loops, hang them on the base hooks or from one of the swiveling bars. Moreover, you can use this rack to hang hair scrunchies, spa headbands, eye masks, shower brushes, and more to help clear up space in bathroom cabinets and drawers. Wet swimsuits can even be hung on the rack, so you don't have to look far for a suitable place to dry them. "I also like using it for extra pants and other items that need to air dry or be kept accessible," one reviewer wrote.
To further maximize storage with the swivel towel rack, try adding a hanging mesh pocket organizer to the bottom rung to expand your organization options. Without being limited to hooks or bars, you can store soap and shower gel, hair tools, children's bath toys, and skin care products. Just remember to stock it within reason so it's not too heavy for your wall to handle. Overall, this swivel rack is great for maximizing bathroom storage while keeping essentials easily accessible, but you really get the most out of it by getting creative.