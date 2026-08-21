Ditch Traditional Doormats: There's A Cuter Way To Decorate Your Front Entrance
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Finding no inspiration in the doormat aisle? They all start to look the same after a while. Instead of settling, make a cute DIY doormat using a plain coir rug. IKEA offers the TRAMPA mat in two sizes, and it's perfect for painting all types of custom designs, so you can truly personalize how you greet your guests. But even that can look a little flat and boring. TikTok creator homewithamanda shares an easy solution to upgrade those hand-painted rugs: Lights. She uses fairy lights, specifically, to outline the image she paints onto the rug.
The process all starts with that coir mat. Choose a size that works well for your front door and fits your design. Grab a piece of poster board to use as a stencil for your design. You'll also need outdoor acrylic paint, a dabber, and Flex Seal Liquid Rubber Coating in clear — it's the genius hack that will make your doormat last longer. If you want to use a stencil or project a design, you'll also need the supplies for that.
Lighting up the rug is what really sets this idea apart from any other hand-painted design. It makes the doormat stand out and helps highlight the design. It can also help draw attention to the front door while still allowing the rug to function as normal, collecting dirt and moisture off of shoes. Buy a strand of outdoor, battery-powered fairy lights to illuminate the rug's design. A shorter strand should be enough since you're mainly outlining the image you decide to paint. You'll also need a drill to make holes for the lights and some tape to secure the strands.
Light up your hand-painted coir rug design
The original creator used a ghost design, making it one of many ways to take your fall porch decor to the next level. However, you can easily adapt the design to fit any season. Use the lights to illuminate a painted Christmas tree or use them as stars in a night sky scene. You can use plastic or vinyl cling stencils or create your own out of a piece of poster board or cardboard. Then, trace the image in paint onto the coir rug. Paint in the details, including outlines and shading, with outdoor acrylic paint. Apply the Flex Seal to help lock in the design.
The inspiration design features lights running along the swing ropes and the ghost dog's leash. Outlining your design is a simple strategy, but you can also get more creative. The lights can go on top of candles to mimic wicks or within the flames of a campfire. If you design a village, the lights can illuminate windows of the houses. Or, simple run the lights near the outer edge for a lighted framing effect.
To decide on the placement, lay the strand on top of the mat. Poke holes where the lights sit — a razor or another sharp tool works well. Then, drill holes through the mat. To actually install the lights, flip the mat over and press the bulbs through the holes. Tape them in place to keep them secured. Now you can style your rug however you want. One common option is layering doormats — place a larger patterned rug underneath your lighted coir rug. This option also offers a cushioned layer that keeps the light wires from rubbing against wood or concrete.