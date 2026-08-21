Ditch Traditional Doormats: There's A Cuter Way To Decorate Your Front Entrance

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Finding no inspiration in the doormat aisle? They all start to look the same after a while. Instead of settling, make a cute DIY doormat using a plain coir rug. IKEA offers the TRAMPA mat in two sizes, and it's perfect for painting all types of custom designs, so you can truly personalize how you greet your guests. But even that can look a little flat and boring. TikTok creator homewithamanda shares an easy solution to upgrade those hand-painted rugs: Lights. She uses fairy lights, specifically, to outline the image she paints onto the rug.

The process all starts with that coir mat. Choose a size that works well for your front door and fits your design. Grab a piece of poster board to use as a stencil for your design. You'll also need outdoor acrylic paint, a dabber, and Flex Seal Liquid Rubber Coating in clear — it's the genius hack that will make your doormat last longer. If you want to use a stencil or project a design, you'll also need the supplies for that.

Lighting up the rug is what really sets this idea apart from any other hand-painted design. It makes the doormat stand out and helps highlight the design. It can also help draw attention to the front door while still allowing the rug to function as normal, collecting dirt and moisture off of shoes. Buy a strand of outdoor, battery-powered fairy lights to illuminate the rug's design. A shorter strand should be enough since you're mainly outlining the image you decide to paint. You'll also need a drill to make holes for the lights and some tape to secure the strands.