'Sick With Jealousy' — The Vintage Vase Set You'd Be Thrilled To Find At A Thrift Store

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It takes patience, persistence, and a little bit of luck to find a real treasure at a thrift store. But for TikToker MomTimeOnADime, it also required taking a chance. Her curiosity was piqued by a small wooden display shelf filled with 25 paper-wrapped mysteries. Since the entire find was sealed in cellophane, the $9.99 purchase was a risk. But when she started unwrapping each item to find a vintage Franklin Mint vase set, her bet more than paid off.

The best thrift store and estate sale finds usually combine age, rarity, and collectibility with prices well below what the items typically fetch at auction. As the TikToker shared her find, commenters immediately clocked that the tiny Franklin Mint vases tucked inside each compartment could be worth thousands. One investigative person discovered that the thrilling find contained the "Treasures of the Shoguns" mini vase collection, one of the limited edition sets issued by Franklin Porcelain in the 1980s. "I'm literally sick with jealousy," wrote one commenter who echoed the sentiments of dozens of others. "You gambled and won," added another.

Each of the vases has a slightly different shape and stands just around 3 inches tall. Most feature delicate floral patterns in a wide range of colors, from Imperial Red to Gosu Blue. Only one of the compartments held an outlier: a clear shot glass from Ireland that seemed bizarrely misplaced. Because it was in the shelf's lowest corner slot, some people suspected that thrifters had unwrapped it and quickly lost interest, without realizing how thrilling it would be to find the vintage vase set surrounding it.