Trade In The Hamper: There's A Cuter Way To Hide Dirty Laundry With An Easy DIY
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A laundry hamper needs to be easy to access, but that doesn't mean it has to be an eyesore, especially if you keep your dirty laundry in the living room or want to make your bathroom feel luxurious. Tired of the sight, TikTok user millenial_mom1 ditched the closed-minded hamper in favor of a "clothes-minded" one that doubles as decor. Her trick? Using an oversized plant pot with a wooden lazy Susan for a perfectly fitted lid. This allows you to hide your dirty laundry inside while the top can be styled with small decor so it looks intentional and curated for the space.
For this project, all you need is a tall plant pot (or other large vessel) and a coordinating lid to start. Something like the Trygoal Set of 2 Tall Planters and Vertorgan Bamboo Lazy Susan could work, though you might find even cheaper and larger options at thrift stores or big-box retailers like Aldi and Walmart. As you select your pieces, just keep in mind that mildew thrives in damp places with poor circulation, so avoid super narrow bases if you'll be using the hamper for damp towels, sweaty workout clothes, and the like. Millennial_mom1's clay pot is an especially good choice, as clay is a naturally porous material to allow some airflow.
Using a decorative plant pot for hidden laundry storage
To recreate millenial_mom1's decorative laundry hamper, start with a clean, dry plant pot large enough to hold your typical laundry load. Do note that some planters may not offer as much capacity as traditional hampers, so you may need to use two or keep bulky clothing and sheets elsewhere. If you're reusing a plastic pot, it's a good idea to drill a few inconspicuous holes for airflow if your laundry tends to sit awhile before making it to the wash. Then, simply place the wooden piece on top and deck it out with a small plant, bowl, or candle, as you would a side table.
@millenial_mom1
I was so proud of my self for this one😂 #laundryhack #diy #wichitaesthetician
For convenient carrying to your laundry room, line your pot with a mesh laundry bag or a not-so-aesthetic hamper that nests inside it. If you find it taxing to move your decor pieces every time you need to stash some laundry, opt for lightweight pieces that you can attach to the lid with super glue or Gorilla Glue. Or, paint the lid, add decorative paper instead, or leave it bare. The best part of this DIY is that you can adapt it based on whatever you have on hand. For instance, you can swap the lazy Susan for a round metal serving tray or a chopping board.