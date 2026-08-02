Gorilla Glue Vs. Super Glue: Which Is Stronger?

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With a brand name that's created its own niche in the world of maximum-strength adhesives, Gorilla Glue is often compared to super glue, another trademarked product that has since become a generic term for cyanoacrylate adhesives. With both products marketing themselves on their superior bonding power, the main question, naturally, is whether Gorilla Glue or super glue is the stronger adhesive. Gorilla Glue is often considered stronger overall due to its expanding properties, but it has its drawbacks that might render it the inferior option in some circumstances.

Original Gorilla Glue, the brand's eponymous flagship product (not to be confused with their expansion of other types of glue and adhesives, such as wood glue or their own cyanoacrylate-based adhesive), has a water-activated polyurethane formula that expands as it cures. The glue fills in nooks and crannies as it foams up to form a tighter bond. Super glue creates a rigid and fast-setting bond without expanding, so there are fewer points of contact, making it potentially easier to break apart. Still, it's somewhat of a sticky and nuanced debate, because overall strength is only part of the equation. Both options can generally supply over 3,000 psi of holding strength on certain materials, but you might find that one is the clear winner for you, depending on your project.