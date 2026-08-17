Use Old Suitcases To DIY A Mini Garden Bed Planter

You're ready to say bon voyage to your suitcase, but where do you send it to live out the rest of its days? Some parts of luggage can be recycled, as long as you're willing to take them apart to separate the different materials and find an appropriate drop-off spot for each one. If that sounds like too much work, consider upcycling them into something creative. One such project shared by YouTube creator Katie Bucking is using a hard-sided suitcase as a mini garden bed planter.

While you might pay attention to the best luggage brands for your travel needs, the brand really doesn't matter when you're upcycling the suitcase into a planter. But using a fairly rigid suitcase is ideal because it holds its shape well, even with all of the potting soil in it. These are often made of polycarbonate, polypropylene, or ABS — all sturdy, water-resistant, and crack-resistant materials that should withstand the harsh conditions of being an outdoor planter.

To complete the job, you'll need a saw or knife to cut the top and bottom of the suitcase apart. Have a drill on hand to remove the wheels and drill holes in the bottom for drainage. Then, you'll need potting soil and your choice of plants to put in the container.