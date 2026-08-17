Use Old Suitcases To DIY A Mini Garden Bed Planter
You're ready to say bon voyage to your suitcase, but where do you send it to live out the rest of its days? Some parts of luggage can be recycled, as long as you're willing to take them apart to separate the different materials and find an appropriate drop-off spot for each one. If that sounds like too much work, consider upcycling them into something creative. One such project shared by YouTube creator Katie Bucking is using a hard-sided suitcase as a mini garden bed planter.
While you might pay attention to the best luggage brands for your travel needs, the brand really doesn't matter when you're upcycling the suitcase into a planter. But using a fairly rigid suitcase is ideal because it holds its shape well, even with all of the potting soil in it. These are often made of polycarbonate, polypropylene, or ABS — all sturdy, water-resistant, and crack-resistant materials that should withstand the harsh conditions of being an outdoor planter.
To complete the job, you'll need a saw or knife to cut the top and bottom of the suitcase apart. Have a drill on hand to remove the wheels and drill holes in the bottom for drainage. Then, you'll need potting soil and your choice of plants to put in the container.
Pack up a suitcase with plants with this upcycled planter
First things first, cut the top and bottom of the suitcase apart, so you have two separate planters. Or, use half if you only want one planter. You can then clean it up a bit first and remove any scuff marks or spray paint it if you don't love its current color. However, most of the suitcase won't show anyway, so it's not really necessary. Next, remove the wheels — you may need to cut the lining to access the screws that hold the wheels in place. You can also remove the handles and lining if you want, although the original creator leaves them intact.
Once the suitcase has been disassembled, drill several holes along the flat part to serve as drainage. A soldering iron can also work to melt holes in plastic suitcases. Since suitcases can be quite large, using a filler material in the bottom cuts down on how much potting soil you need to use. The original creator uses cardboard to keep the large planters easier to move, but other lightweight options include wood chips, newspaper, paper cups, packaging, small sticks, and leaves. Just make sure to leave enough room for potting soil so that the plants' roots have plenty of space.
Finally, top your filler material with potting soil and plant your selected flowers or greenery inside. If the mini garden bed looks a bit too basic for your tastes, consider sprucing up the display with some finishing touches. You could insert supports for vining plants or add a variety of tall plants in the back and smaller plants in front to achieve a fuller look. Then, fill in gaps with other garden decor, like a small watering can, gnomes, or decorative stones.