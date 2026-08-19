22 Smart Gadgets That Will Add Convenience And Ease To Your Garage

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Sometimes smart home gadgets are a bit over the top, but in a garage or workshop you can often find uses for the technology that you might not expect. Garage gadgets can do all the everyday stuff, of course — manage lighting, security, and environmental factors, for example. But they're also useful for things you don't necessarily need in the rest of the home, such as handling dust collection, helping with DIY projects, and telling you where to park. This takes a lot of forms, but you can do much of it with the barebones kit of some sensors, smart plugs, and a voice assistant.

In an environment as idiosyncratic as the modern garage or workshop, it's a good idea to look for devices that aren't tied to a particular smart home ecosystem, but which can be controlled by a hub. You don't want to control everything with a separate (and usually terrible) vendor-created mobile app, but you also don't want to lock yourself into a particular platform and its limitations. And, as always, it's ideal to avoid smart devices that require cloud services, especially in areas of the home that don't always have a reliable network connection.

Fairly platform-agnostic devices like Shelly plugs and relays, network-attached storage, temperature/humidity sensors, and the like are great for budget-friendly roll-your-own smart garages. For less fussy integration, there are modules to do the integration work for you... for a price.