Reuse A Fan With This DIY That Keeps Garages And Workshops Cool Without A/C

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Freestanding garages and workshops that aren't well-insulated — especially metal buildings –- can turn your work and storage space into an unusable summertime furnace. This was the situation with my workshop, a 20-by-25-foot metal building with a black roof that collects an unbelievable amount of heat from late spring to early fall. The solution, it seemed to me, was a sort of attic fan placed high in the building and venting to the outside.

The result is sort of a cross between a whole-house and an attic fan — but without the potential downsides of attic fans — that would draw the hottest (that is, the highest) air out of the building through a 12-by-12-inch vent in the gable end of the building. Like most attic fans, my creation is controlled by a thermostat that's triggered whenever the temperature exceeds a threshold I set, and turns off when it falls below another, lower temperature.

For this project, I reused a 12-inch Vevor utility blower — a portable industrial extractor fan that came with 30 feet of flexible PVC ducting. I used the fan as an attic fan while building our house, and have no other use for this loud, powerful monster of a blower. This particular fan is no longer available, but many like it are, including ones specifically designed for use as attic and whole-house fans, and maybe even for installing duct booster fans. But this one was available, and it worked a treat. Aluminum ducting is also available in the 12-inch size, and I might eventually replace the PVC duct for a neater look.