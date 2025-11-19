We Tried The Emporia Power Monitor And Unpuzzled A Shocking Electric Bill

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At first, investing in a power monitor might seem like a "yeah, maybe someday"-type expenditure. That all changes when you get a big enough bill. At least, it did for me, as soon as I was staring at one month costing $1,300 (insert that record scratch screeching-to-a-halt sound here).

After getting the aforementioned $1,300 power bill — yes, again, that's merely for one month — my wife and I decided to pony up the $225 for an Emporia Vue 3 (currently $224.98 at Amazon) power monitor to see if we could track down the cause of such an outrageous charge. The process prompted a stunning revelation, if the word revelation is the right way to describe something you already know and yet still are shocked by: We use a lot of power. We have, for years, suffered higher bills than our neighbors, but nothing like this. There are a lot of moving parts involved — air-conditioned outbuildings, new insulation, and other pluses and minuses. And 41% of that power bill was fees, leaving $779 for the electricity we used. Asking around, we were hard-pressed to find anyone whose power bill is much more than a third of that.

We needed a way to identify how much power various things were using, which is exactly what the Vue claims to do. Systems like Emporia's Vue 3 are installed in a home's circuit breaker panel by clamping current sensors over the mains and line (positive) voltage wires of individual electrical circuits. The mains sensors track the total power usage of the home, and that used by as many as 16 individual electrical circuits (keeping in mind that a two-pole circuit breaker like you might use for a dryer will take up two circuits). Here's what I found.