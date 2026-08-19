Clean Anywhere Around Your Yard With A Handheld Tool From Amazon
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Yard cleanup is easier with the right tools. A leaf blower is often the instrument of choice when it comes to clearing leaves and small debris, but for some households, it's a bit overkill. If you don't need the power of a full-size blower or don't have the storage space to keep one, there's an alternative. The Yoovl Cordless Handheld Leaf Blower performs a similar function in a more compact device, so you can use it anywhere around your yard.
This cordless blower bears a resemblance to a large heat gun or hair dryer. Unlike larger leaf blowers, which typically weigh 8 pounds or more, this one comes in at just 2 ⅖ pounds and is easy to handle with one hand. There are six power settings to choose from. Lower settings can help with more delicate areas, such as getting leaves out of gravel, while an additional Turbo mode shoots out a blast of air. Two batteries and a charger are also included. One battery lasts up to 5 hours on the lowest speed and only 6 minutes on Turbo mode, showing the power range between the settings.
That said, it's difficult to compare the strength of this device to a traditional leaf blower: the blowing power of full-size models is usually measured in miles per hour (mph) and cubic feet per minute (CFM). This handheld model doesn't include either statistic, but written and video reviews say it's "surprisingly powerful" for its small size.
The pros and cons of the Yoovl handheld leaf blower
Amazon shoppers generally seem happy with this product and appreciate that it offers an easier way to clean up fallen leaves in a yard. Reviewers rate it 4.2 stars from over 1,700 reviews. One commenter calls it a "Great blower, lightweight and easy to use. Beats getting out the huge backpack blower to blow off the deck, porch, or garage." Reviews do say it's best for small yards and moving light yard debris, like dry leaves, glass clippings, and dust. A full-size blower is the better pick for clearing a large backyard, considering the short battery life and nozzle. Reviewers also mention the Yoovl handheld leaf blower can be quite loud, so it's best to follow some leaf blowing etiquette tips to avoid neighborly spats.
Regardless, the small size of this tool will really appeal to some shoppers. If your garage or shed is absolutely jam-packed, you legitimately might not have the space for a leaf blower. Even if you technically have the storage space, you might not want to give it up for a full-size unit. This mini version lets you have some of the convenience of a blowing tool, albeit a less powerful one, but one that can fit in a lot more storage areas. If you live in a townhouse or ground-floor apartment and lack garage or shed space at all, this tool is suitable for storing in interior closets or on indoor shelving, which can't always be said of bulky leaf blowers.