The Best Time To Use A Leaf Blower To Avoid A Neighborly Spat

Like family, you don't get to choose your neighbors, and you are stuck with them until somebody dies (or moves). In some respects, the struggle that is having neighbors is even worse than with family, because avoiding them is trickier. So unless you're resigned to a life of peeking through the blinds before leaving your house, it's best to be neighborly.

Nothing destroys neighborhood peace quicker than messing with someone's sleep. This may bring to mind raucous house parties that last late into the night, but doing noisy yard work too early is equally annoying for neighbors. While they may not call the cops on you, they could report you to the HOA, and may have every right to do so. Your neighborhood, city, or state could have noise ordinances in place that mean hefty fines for rulebreakers. These ordinances often ban the use of loud equipment like leaf blowers and lawn mowers before or after specific times, and may even ban usage altogether on certain days or holidays. But even without any noise regulations in place, etiquette states that the neighborly thing is to wait until at least 8:00 AM on weekdays and 9:00 AM on weekends to use your leaf blower.. Most people agree that going earlier than that specific weekday time is rude, but some will argue that any earlier than 10:00 AM on a weekend is still too early, however.

Fortunately, waiting until later in the day to blow your leaves is beneficial to you, as well as your neighbors. Leaf blowers work much more efficiently when leaves are dry, so allowing the morning dew to evaporate could save you time and energy.