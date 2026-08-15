Clever DIYers Upcycle Old Wood Pallets Into A Must-Have Kitchen Storage System

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For most homeowners and renters, kitchen storage comes at a premium. For those with a bit of creative ingenuity, however, there are a number of more budget-friendly ways to get around this problem. Some of them involve using old pallet wood, which is a cheap, eco-friendly building material that you can get by asking local stores or checking online listing sites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. One particularly stunning thing you can do with this type of wood is to turn it into an oversized storage rack that you can mount on your wall.

The idea for this project comes from Porthosmedia on TikTok, who has a short video detailing the process they followed for completing the DIY. Disassembling their pallets and sanding them down was the first major step. Assembling a frame for the spice rack from the thicker boards came next. From there, the DIYers turned their pallet's thinner boards into both shelves and support beams for the back of the installation. To finish things off, they used a combination of watered-down paint and sandpaper to give the rack a weathered, vintage-style look. The finished result in their video is both practical and gorgeous.

Spices and teas are just a few of the items that you could store with this kitchen installation. The shelves could also be handy for oils and vinegars, cooking utensils, baking supplies, and packaged snacks. You'll need to be mindful of where you're hanging the fixture, however, because some of these items need to stay out of direct sunlight. The rack should pair nicely with all sorts of other extra kitchen storage ideas that free up space.