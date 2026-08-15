Old Pavers Aren't Trash: 11 Genius Ways To Turn Them Into Yard And Garden Treasures
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After installing a walkway or patio in your yard, you may have a few pavers leftover that you don't know what to do with. Or, perhaps you've uninstalled an old paver surface in favor of a new material. While you could send the pavers to a recycling center, why not turn them into something for your yard or garden? From patio furniture and planters to cute decor, there are plenty of ways to breathe new life into your pavers and make your outdoor space shine at the same time.
Before you get started, though, it's important to know what pavers are worth upcycling. If yours have been lying around for a while, unprotected, they may be showing signs of wear and may not be in the best condition for an upcycling project. Send any pavers that are cracked or starting to flake to your local recycling center, if one is available.
Match the type of paver you have to the project you choose. Smaller pavers are usually best suited for decorative projects, while larger ones can be transformed into things like furniture. While there may be notable differences between brick and concrete pavers, when you're upcycling, whichever type of paver material you have on hand is one that's right for the project.
A spiral herb garden
Got a small yard but still want to grow plenty of plants, such as herbs? Turn your old pavers into a vertical garden space or herb spiral. The round structure features multiple levels of growing space, allowing you to grow up rather than spreading out. You'll need about 120 brick pavers to make a spiral that measures 5 feet across and a little under 2 feet in height. Once you've built the structure, fill it in with topsoil, then add the herbs you'd like to grow.
A path through your lawn
Obviously, pavers are meant to be walked on. So, it makes sense to repurpose a few leftover larger, slab-style pavers into a walkway through your yard or garden. That way, you can avoid tramping through the mud and ultimately tracking it into your home. How long your walkway is depends on the size of your yard and how many pavers you have hanging around. While where it goes is completely up to you, it makes sense to have it lead from one focal point, such as your patio or porch, to another, such as a backyard garden or pool.
A planter or raised bed
There are plenty of benefits to starting a raised bed garden, from fewer pests and more control over the health of the soil to growing plenty of plants in a small area. While you can build a raised bed out of pretty much any sturdy material, why not have the structure match your patio and use leftover pavers to make it? When built on or next to your patio, it will look like a custom addition. How large your raised bed garden is depends on the size of your pavers, how many you have available, and the size of your patio.
A firepit
Gear up for cozy summer nights by the fire by turning your leftover pavers into an easy DIY fire pit. Digging a hole so the pit is slightly sunken into the ground is ideal, as is adding gravel and sand to the base so that rainwater can easily drain away. Once you've built the base, start stacking your pavers until the pit is the height you want. One thing to note: before you install a fire pit, check with your municipality to see if you need a permit to do so.
Add edging to a flower bed
Use a row of pavers, placed with the narrow side on the ground, to outline a flower bed and keep the soil and mulch contained. Small pavers or bricks will work best for this project, or you could try burying larger slab pavers partway in the soil. Making the edging is simple. Just mark where you want the edges of the flower bed to be, either with string or spray paint, then line up the pavers along the outline. Add plants, fill in with soil, and cover with mulch for an attractive, well-defined garden bed.
Garden books
Calling all bookworms! Get ready to curl up with a good book in your garden. Whether made from brick or concrete, some pavers are about the same size as small books. So, turn them into literary look-a-likes by painting them with an acrylic paint made for outdoor use. Pick your favorite titles and have fun designing the book "covers." To top it off, paint the sides, top, and bottom of the pavers white, then add several thin black lines to resemble pages. Use the books as edging or stack a few in your garden.
Painted stepping stones
Here's another way to breathe new life into pavers through painting: turn them into stepping stones for your garden. This is an ideal project if you only have a handful of pavers leftover. What you paint on them is up to you. Go with an abstract design, geometric shapes, or paint stars, flowers, or stripes on the pavers. Just be sure to use a paint that can withstand the elements and is made for use outdoors. If you have multiple shapes and sizes leftover, try arranging them into a flower shape to make a cute garden path.
A patio coffee table
Do you have a few larger stone patio slabs lying around? Use them to build an outdoor coffee table. All you need are four patio slabs and a strong glue, like Liquid Nails Heavy Duty Construction Adhesive, to hold it all together. Place one slab flat on the ground, then trace a line of adhesive along two opposite edges. Set the narrow edge of a slab against the first line of glue, then a second slab against the second line of glue, and let it dry according to the package directions. Add adhesive to the top edges of the two slabs and place a fourth paver on top to act as the table's surface.
Holiday decor
A festive Frosty the Snowman may not be the first thing you think of when you think about old pavers, but with a little bit of paint and the right finishing touches, you can turn a handful of bricks into a cute and fun holiday decoration. To make a snowman, use four smaller pavers, painted white. Add decorations, like a scarf, carrot nose, and Santa hat, and place it on your front porch or patio to welcome the holiday season.
A cache pot
If you're looking for a way to hide an unattractive nursery pot and don't want to shell out for a pricey planter, use a few stone patio slabs to build a quick-and-easy cache pot. Similar to the coffee table, use an adhesive to glue four stone slabs together, forming a cube with two open sides. Set on your patio with one opening on the bottom and the other up top, then slip a potted plant inside. Dress up the cache pot by painting it before you add the plant.
A cute side table
You've got a coffee table. Now turn some leftover pavers into a cute and practical side table. This project is perfect if you have a few scalloped landscape edging pieces leftover, along with one patio slab. Use construction adhesive (like Liquid Nails) to attach four scalloped edging pieces to the center, forming a plus sign shape with the pieces. Then, attach them to the bottom of the slab. Leave it as-is, or put your personal stamp on it by painting a solid color or using painter's tape to make patterns and stripes.