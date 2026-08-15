Old Pavers Aren't Trash: 11 Genius Ways To Turn Them Into Yard And Garden Treasures

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After installing a walkway or patio in your yard, you may have a few pavers leftover that you don't know what to do with. Or, perhaps you've uninstalled an old paver surface in favor of a new material. While you could send the pavers to a recycling center, why not turn them into something for your yard or garden? From patio furniture and planters to cute decor, there are plenty of ways to breathe new life into your pavers and make your outdoor space shine at the same time.

Before you get started, though, it's important to know what pavers are worth upcycling. If yours have been lying around for a while, unprotected, they may be showing signs of wear and may not be in the best condition for an upcycling project. Send any pavers that are cracked or starting to flake to your local recycling center, if one is available.

Match the type of paver you have to the project you choose. Smaller pavers are usually best suited for decorative projects, while larger ones can be transformed into things like furniture. While there may be notable differences between brick and concrete pavers, when you're upcycling, whichever type of paver material you have on hand is one that's right for the project.