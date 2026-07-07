Brick Vs. Concrete Pavers: Which Costs Less?

With all the choices out there for designing a stunning hardscape, it can be tough to decide what type of walkway, driveway, or patio surface material will suit your yard. Are you going for a rustic, old-world look? Or do you prefer something more modern? Pavers offer a great way to personalize your style, but they can also cost a pretty penny. If you are shopping on a budget, two of the least expensive options that work with many design styles are brick and concrete pavers. But which offer the better value?

Pavers made from clay and those manufactured from concrete are pretty close in terms of upfront material costs. Both are also generally less expensive than natural stone. According to Angi's List, brick costs between $10 and $20 a square foot, while concrete pavers can be cheaper, at around $8 to $15 per square foot. Most landscaping experts agree that concrete is the cheaper option overall, but a lot depends on the exact product. Some higher-end concrete pavers cost more than brick. So, you need to dig a bit deeper to decide which material is actually less expensive.

Likewise, consider installation costs. There's a lot that affects paver installation, from site conditions to the complexity of the pattern you want laid. Brick pavers are often less uniform than their concrete counterparts, making installation more complex and requiring skilled workers, which adds to your cost. The manufacturing process used for concrete makes these pavers more uniform and fairly straightforward to install, meaning lower labor costs.