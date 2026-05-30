She Turns Ordinary Pavers Into The Cutest DIY Garden Path

Is your garden a mucky mess every time it rains? Adding garden paths, walkways, and steps in your landscape can be a beautiful and functional way to avoid being up to your ankles in mud while weeding your favorite plants or sending the kids outdoors to play. However, bringing in the professionals can make hardscaping costs skyrocket, with Angi reporting that the average cost of a project lands around $9,000. If you need something more budget-friendly, look no further than Instagrammer karleegailbowman's DIY sunflower solution. She turns ordinary concrete pavers into the cutest garden path by painting them, then arranging them into sunflower shapes and surrounding them with mulch.

While this project is surprisingly customizable depending on the type of flower effect you want to achieve, prep work is key to ensuring your garden path holds up over time and is safe from trips and falls. Although you don't necessarily need to excavate your entire path, making sure you have a level base is important so your pavers lay completely flat. For the best results, plan your path route, remove unwanted plants and soil, and use a weed mat to help with weed control.

Once you've finished your site work, head to your local home improvement store for supplies. The DIYer used a large circular concrete paver for the center of her flowers, surrounded by trapezoid-shaped ones for the petals. You'll quickly discover there are dozens of paver colors, styles, and shapes that can inspire your own final results!