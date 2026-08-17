Copperhead Snake Skin Looks Different: Here's How To Identify Its Shed In Your Yard

Depending on your feelings about snakes, coming across one of its recently shed skins can either be creepy or fascinating. Confirming the kind of snake from the shed skin in your yard may be especially important if you have venomous snakes in your area, such as eastern, northern, or southern copperhead species. The easiest way to tell a shed skin belongs to a copperhead is by its notable markings, but you don't necessarily need to take any further action beyond identifying and disposing of the skin.

Snakes (and all other types of reptiles) shed their skins from time to time. However, unlike lizards and tortoises who shed their skins in pieces, most snakes do so all in one piece. This is why seeing a snake's recent shed can make your heart skip a beat, as it could look like a snake at first glance. As with other types of snakes, copperheads shed their skins multiple times per year, and more often while they are still growing. These snakes may also reach a maximum length of 48 inches, per the North Carolina State Extension.

By taking a closer look at the shed skin, you may be able to tell if it belongs to a copperhead snake if it has hourglass-shaped banding along its entire length. These bands can also resemble chocolate candy kisses or bowties. Notably, the markings do not touch along the spine of the skin. It's important to know that this pattern is exclusive to copperheads, and this species is among the few that leaves such tell-tale markings behind on their skin sheds.