What To Do If You Find A Snake's Shed Skin Or Droppings In Your Home Or Garage

Finding a snake skin or droppings in your home or garage can be scary, with evidence of a reptile inside your home feeling like a much more urgent matter than finding a snake skin in your yard. After all, a snake in your yard might just move itself along, but a snake in your home might have set up shop. That said, the last thing you should do is panic as making calm, quick decisions is essential to keeping yourself (and your family) safe if there's a snake in your home. So, if you see snake skin, like crepe paper with scale imprints, call a local wildlife relocation service to come and help ASAP.

If you only see droppings, take a closer look to make sure they are actually from a snake. Snake droppings can be hard to identify without an expert eye, so taking a picture of what you see to ask an expert (or run through a photo search) can be helpful. Do you see small pellets (likely from a rat or mouse) or are they long and streaky with bits of undigested bones or fur mixed in? If it's the second, they are more likely to be from a snake, although these elements are not always present. However, when droppings are seen in conjunction with a snake skin, calling wildlife experts to come take a look for a possible snake relocation is always a safe bet.