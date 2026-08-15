Why Do Paper Towels Have Patterns?

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Paper towels are a must-have in most households. They serve as a quick cleanup method for spills and mishaps, and there are also many genius, alternative ways to use paper towels. Given their everyday usefulness, many people opt for stylish embossed rolls. If you look closely, even generic, store-brand paper towels have a classy embossed pattern. Once you realize the majority are printed with a raised pattern, you may wonder why.

If there's one thing we know about most big businesses, it's that they would never splurge on a pretty design if they didn't have to. It seems like an unnecessary production cost. However, the bumpy surface of embossed paper towels is what gives thick paper towel rolls their edge when mopping up spills.

Single- and multi-ply rolls come in all kinds of designs, from Bounty's diamond- and polka-dot-printedrolls to Scott's horizontally-lined rolls. Sometimes there's even another fun pattern dyed on top, such as floral designs or seasonally-inspired illustrations. The dyed pattern doesn't serve much purpose; however, the indented prints are very much functional. 3D prints in paper towels enhance their cleaning ability, improve their composition, and make them a higher-quality product. Here's why the top picks for paper towels are always multi-ply and include raised patterns.