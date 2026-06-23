Turn Ordinary Paper Towels Into Beautiful Floral Decor

Flowers are a fantastic addition to any room, but the tricky thing about them is that they never last as long as you'd like them to! Do you love having a bouquet as a chic dining room centerpiece, but would like to have more of a set-and-forget floral option? Fortunately, this easy DIY turns ordinary paper towels into beautiful floral decor. Even if you aren't an expert crafter, you can put together a bouquet in no time. These can add lovely color and texture to a space, without the cost (or maintenance) required of keeping grocery store flowers fresh.

To create the blooms, cut a few paper towel sheets into squares, stack them, and fold the stack in half. Dip the folded edge into water to dampen it. You can add dye to this part, like yellow or orange. Then, brush the other end with red or pink dye or watercolors. Dip this in water briefly as well, so the color spreads, giving the flower a more realistic look. Once dry, bind the middle of the bundle with a piece of wire and fluff out the sides. Finally, make a stem out of green construction paper and attach it to the bottom to complete the look.