Turn Ordinary Paper Towels Into Beautiful Floral Decor
Flowers are a fantastic addition to any room, but the tricky thing about them is that they never last as long as you'd like them to! Do you love having a bouquet as a chic dining room centerpiece, but would like to have more of a set-and-forget floral option? Fortunately, this easy DIY turns ordinary paper towels into beautiful floral decor. Even if you aren't an expert crafter, you can put together a bouquet in no time. These can add lovely color and texture to a space, without the cost (or maintenance) required of keeping grocery store flowers fresh.
To create the blooms, cut a few paper towel sheets into squares, stack them, and fold the stack in half. Dip the folded edge into water to dampen it. You can add dye to this part, like yellow or orange. Then, brush the other end with red or pink dye or watercolors. Dip this in water briefly as well, so the color spreads, giving the flower a more realistic look. Once dry, bind the middle of the bundle with a piece of wire and fluff out the sides. Finally, make a stem out of green construction paper and attach it to the bottom to complete the look.
Styling tips for your paper towel flowers
Experimenting with different colors and flower folds is one of the most fun parts of this craft. You can lean into natural colors, or go completely bold and create combinations that might not occur in nature, like tie-dye or black flowers. It's also fun to create a bouquet of different-sized blooms, like you would be able to purchase at a florist. Play around with the dimensions of the squares you begin with to make larger or smaller flowers. Or cut the paper towels into narrow rectangles instead of squares to create blooms of different shapes.
Then, it's time to lean into some flower arranging hacks, like adding fairy lights to the vase for a touch of personality or using greenery to fill in any gaps in the arrangement. Yet in this case, you don't want to use real greenery. If you find that making filler options like baby's breath too taxing or they don't look quite right, layer in synthetic greenery to fill out your paper towel bouquet. For example, Agreora mixed artificial flowers have different bits and bobs to act as background settings for your creations.