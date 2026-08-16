The Cool Kitchen Appliance Set You Can Only Buy At Costco

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The best Costco kitchen finds aren't always the biggest or most obvious appliances. One highly rated pick, in particular, has users talking about how easy it is to make sparkling water at home. Available exclusively at Costco for $132.99, the SodaStream Duo Sparkling Water Maker includes a sparkling water maker, a carbon dioxide cylinder, a reusable 1-liter plastic bottle, and an eco-friendly 1-liter glass carafe — everything required to make the drink yourself.

This non-electric appliance carbonates water in under 30 seconds that you can then flavor with syrups or extracts, infuse with fresh fruit and fragrant herbs, or drink as is; although it can't re-carbonate flat soda. The Duo uses Quick Connect technology that allows you to install the included CO₂ cylinder in "one-click" and makes up to 60 liters of carbonated water out of the box.

With the SodaStream Duo, three 2-second pumps of the carbonator will give your water light fizz, five pumps produce a strong fizz, and anything beyond that will add even more bubbles to your drink. Just keep in mind that the fizzier you make a single drink, the more it depletes the CO₂ tank. However, if you run out, cylinder refills and exchange programs are available through Amazon and the SodaStream website. Other than that, the SodaStream Duo is slim enough to be stored on a shelf or in a cabinet, as it measures just 17 inches tall, 12 ⅕ inches deep, and 7 ½ inches wide. This means you can free up countertop space when it's not in use.