13 Best Items To Buy If You Love IKEA's Versatile Storage Solutions
Storage is one of those things that you never seem to get enough of. Blankets pile up, books have nowhere to go, and clothes spill out of closets, taking over floors and furniture. But that's the kind of situation IKEA tries to help with. The brand offers a range of versatile (and usually affordable) storage solutions that can help you up your home storage and organization game. And we've gathered the best of them in our list. There is something here for everyone, from cases that you can use to store your blankets to shelves for your books and decoration pieces.
Better yet? All the items we have put on this list are highly rated as well, and we made sure that no product we mention has a rating lower than 4 stars at the time of writing this article. We have also included options for different budgets. Still, if something catches your eye but feels a little pricey, don't worry. There is an IKEA buyback program, and if you have purchased something from them before which you no longer need, you may be able to sell it back and use the money to offset part of the cost of your next IKEA purchase.
PÄRKLA Storage Case
Are you looking for something to stash bulky bedding or out-of-season clothes? If yes, IKEA's PÄRKLA Storage Case is for you. It is a lightweight, foldable option made from 100% polypropylene and comes in two sizes: 21¾ x 19¼ x 7½ inches and a taller 21¾ x 19¼ x 11¾ inches. You can use it to store blankets, pillows, shoes, linens, and seasonal clothing. It even folds flat when not in use. Customers seem to like it, too. At the time of writing this article, the storage case has an impressive 4.8-star rating from more than 9,000 reviews.
KALLAX Shelf Unit
The KALLAX shelf unit is a versatile pick for anyone who needs plenty of open storage in their home. With 30⅛ inches wide, 15⅜ inches deep, and 57⅝ inches high dimensions, you can use it both vertically as a shelving unit or horizontally as a sideboard. It can easily accommodate books, toys, decorations, and baskets. The shelf also comes in three colors: white, black-brown, and white stained oak effect. So, you can really pick something that matches the vibe of your home. As for customer feedback, the shelf has a 4.7-star rating from about 10,000 reviews.
ALEX Drawer Unit
If you are looking for closed storage instead, the IKEA ALEX drawer is definitely worth a look. It measures 14⅛ inches wide, 22⅞ inches deep, and 27½ inches high, and has multiple drawers for organizing office supplies, craft materials, makeup, sewing tools, or other small items. As for build, it is made from particleboard and fiberboard, and it can bear a load of 9 pounds per regular drawer and 4 pounds per small drawer. Customers consistently praise its spacious drawers, sturdy design, and versatility, and the shelf has earned a 4.5-star rating from more than 3,600 reviews.
CHOKLADHAJ Food Storage Box Set
The CHOKLADHAJ Food Storage Box Set includes two wooden boxes that are made of solid pine wood and stainless steel nails. You can use these boxes to store fruits and veggies that do well at room temperature. The boxes are also stackable. This makes them especially useful in smaller kitchens where space is limited, and you have to free up countertop space from time to time to get your chores done. Customers like these boxes, too. Reviews praise their compact footprint and attractive appearance, and the set has a 4.5-star rating from 148 reviews overall.
FÖRHÖJA Kitchen Cart
IKEA also sells storage solutions that can double as extra workspace. Take, for instance, the FÖRHÖJA kitchen cart. It measures 39⅜ inches long, 16⅞ inches wide, and 35⅜ inches high, and is also ideal for small kitchens that need more counter and storage space. The cart has a solid birch worktop along with two spacious drawers and two open shelves. Customers seem to particularly like its sturdy construction, useful storage, and compact footprint. Overall, it holds a 4.6-star rating from 120 reviews, and is a good pick if you want moveable storage in your kitchen.
FRÖSJÖN Over-the-Toilet Shelf
IKEA also sells smart storage solutions like the FRÖSJÖN Over-the-Toilet Shelf. It is a great option for anyone short on bathroom floor space, as it can easily be placed in the often-empty area above the toilet. The shelf is 25⅝ inches wide, 11¾ inches deep, and 61⅜ inches high. Made of powder-coated steel, it has open removable shelves for toilet paper, toiletries, bottles, and cleaning supplies. As for customer feedback, buyers especially praise the shelf for its sturdiness and usefulness in small bathrooms and overall, it has a 4.3-star rating from 46 reviews.
TISKEN Basket
If you do not need a full shelving unit and simply want a compact place to keep bath essentials, the IKEA TISKEN Basket is definitely worth a look. It is only 11 inches wide, 6¾ inches deep, and 6¾ inches high, and attaches to smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors, and glass using suction cups. This makes it renter-friendly since you can install it without drilling holes. The plastic basket also supports up to 6 pounds. Plus, it has drainage holes. Shoppers also like its roomy design and simple installation. It holds a 4.1-star rating from over 3,000 reviews.
NÄMMARÖ Storage Box
IKEA also sells products to help with outdoor storage like the NÄMMARÖ Storage Box. It measures 31½ inches long, 15¾ inches wide, and 17¾ inches high, and is a great pick if you want a storage box for balconies, patios, and decks. The solid acacia wood is pre-treated to withstand outdoor elements. The box also has a removable lid. This lets buyers store gardening supplies, furniture covers, or other outdoor essentials inside. Online reviewers praise its sturdy construction and attractive appearance, giving it a 4.6-star rating from 283 reviews.
VÄTTERSÖ Outdoor Storage Box
If, however, you want an outdoor storage solution that also protects your things from water, the VÄTTERSÖ Storage Box is worth considering. It is designed to store outdoor cushions, pads, and similar items, and measures 61⅜ inches wide, 28⅜ inches deep, and 31⅛ inches high so it's on the large side. The waterproof box is made from polyester. Plus, it has a synthetic rubber backing and includes two ventilation windows to help condensation dry out. Customers praise its roomy interior and weather resistance, though some say that its assembly can be a bit difficult. Overall, it has a 4.1-star rating from 102 reviews.
NYSJÖN Laundry Cabinet
Do you ever find yourself with nowhere to put dirty laundry? If yes, the NYSJÖN Laundry Cabinet from IKEA aims to help with that. The cabinet's tall, narrow design makes good use of vertical space, and it comes with two laundry baskets and two fixed shelves, while the door of the cabinet can be mounted to open from either side. Customers also like how it keeps laundry organized and hidden while taking up relatively little space. As for rating, it has 4.2 stars from 296 reviews.
PURRPINGLA Laundry Bag With Stand
For those who don't have a laundry in their homes and instead take their laundry outside, the PURRPINGLA Laundry Bag With Stand is a handy storage option. The stand has a removable bag with handles for easier carrying, and it also includes two separate compartments that let you sort light and dark clothes. As for size, the stand measures 8 inches wide, 17¼ inches deep, and 22½ inches high. The bag is also moisture-resistant and sits on a steel frame. Customers also praise its capacity and portability, and the bag has a 4.8-star rating from 98 reviews.
TROFAST Storage Combination With Boxes
IKEA has storage solutions for people with kids, too. Take, for instance, the TROFAST Storage Combination With Boxes. It is designed for storing toys and other items without taking up too much space, as it only measures 18⅛ inches wide, 11¾ inches deep, and 57⅛ inches high. The unit also comes with one particleboard frame and five polypropylene storage boxes. It comes in several different colors, too. As for customer feedback, buyers like its versatility, with some even using it for laundry or kitchen storage, and the storage combination has a 4.4-star rating from 26 reviews.
MALM Storage Bed
Last on the list, we have the MALM Storage Bed. It is a good pick if you want to turn the space beneath your mattress into hidden storage, and it is available in full/double and queen sizes, with the queen model measuring 83½ inches long and 66⅛ inches wide. The bed's integrated lift mechanism raises the bed base to reveal a large compartment. This can be used to hold duvets, pillows, and seasonal clothes. Customers also praise its generous storage capacity, sturdy construction, and modern appearance, and the bed has a 4.6-star rating from more than 1,300 reviews.