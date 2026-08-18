Step Aside Lava Rock: The Tougher, More Attractive Alternative For Landscaping

Red lava rock gravel is a common choice for landscaping, as the stone pieces add vibrant color to walkways and garden areas. As fun as this landscaping material is, there is a tougher and more attractive option to consider. Recycled, crushed red brick has a similar visual appeal to lava rock, but has a richer, bolder color. They also have several benefits that will make you set the lava rock aside. In fact, you may find you prefer this alternative over the best types of rock gravel for landscaping.

The biggest perk of using recycled brick chips is that you're repurposing heavy-duty material from past construction projects. It's better for the environment, as using these pieces keeps them from joining the estimated 300 million tons of solid waste that end up in landfills every year in the United States. Since these materials were formerly used for construction purposes, they're also incredibly durable. In fact, red brick chips are often advertised as being heavier than lava rock and less likely to get carried off by wind and other natural erosion processes.

Recycled red brick chips come in various sizes, making them useful for many of the same enterprises as lava rock, like paving pathways and accenting gardens. They're excellent for maintaining soil temperature and moisture, and holding up in the wind and rain, making them excellent for borders and as mulch for trees and garden spaces. They also work as filler around paver stones when creating walkways. Some brick chip gravels are even smooth enough to walk on, especially compared with often-jagged lava.