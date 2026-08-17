Don't Toss Old Egg Cartons — Turn Them Into Teacup Vases For Adorable DIY Decor

Most spaces could benefit from a decorative accent and a bit of whimsy. If your home is feeling a bit drab but your budget is tight, buying new decor may be out of reach. Luckily, with this DIY you won't have to spend a cent to create a charming decoration, ideal for adding your custom touches. Many egg cartons are made of sturdy molded pulp cardboard. Rather than throwing that versatile paper product in the trash or compost, you can turn egg cartons into the cutest home decor. The unique cup shape of this food packaging is perfect for crafting miniature teacup vases. The empty cartons also come in handy when crafting a matching saucer, completing your vase decoration and allowing it to sit flat. A bit of glue and paint transforms plain cardboard into bright, colorful teacup decor.

Depending on what you have on hand, the handle of your teacup could be made from a piece of jute, a pipe cleaner, or a trimmed section of egg carton cardboard. Since these vases are made primarily of paper, they won't be able to hold any real flowers with water. However, this decor will look stunning as a unique way to pot artificial plants or colorful tissue paper blooms. To keep this project budget-friendly, consider trimming tiny stems and flowers from artificial flowers in your craft supplies. Accents like lace or ribbon are perfect for tailoring this decor to your space and style.