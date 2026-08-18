Trade In Your Paper Towel Holder: There's A Cuter Way To Keep Them Off Your Counter

Start off this project by scavenging an old, unused drawer. You may be able to find one in a worn-out piece of furniture that isn't worth upcycling in its entirety. Even if the drawer is a little scuffed up, you don't need it to work properly; it just has to have all four side pieces and the bottom. Start by nailing it back together, if necessary, and adding a small wood piece to one side as the shelf edge. Then paint over the whole piece in the color — or colors — of your choice.

Once the drawer is fixed up, craft the paper towel dispenser feature. Pick a dowel that fits between the width of the drawers, or cut one to fit using a miter saw or table saw. Install it on two metal sockets that are placed at least five inches from the top of the drawer. It's important that there's enough space to fit your paper towel roll on the dowel that's placed between these sockets. In short, if you tend to buy jumbo paper towel rolls, give yourself more room to work with.

Before stocking the DIY shelf, hang it on your wall with the inside facing out. This build shouldn't be too heavy, since it's just a drawer with paper towels and a small extra shelf for storage. The easiest solution is to screw the drawer straight into the wall, placing the screws behind the paper towel so they're hidden. This will ensure it's securely bolted to a wall, especially if you install it on a wall stud. Once your DIY piece is hanging, hang the paper towel on the wooden dowels. On the shelf below, you can stow common spice jars, a pile of kitchen utensils, or other charming tchotchkes.