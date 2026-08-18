Trade In Your Paper Towel Holder: There's A Cuter Way To Keep Them Off Your Counter
Get rid of that boring paper towel holder! There are much smarter ways to store paper towels that you should be trying in place of a standard holder. One cute idea comes from the YouTuber Showofcrafts, who cleverly transformed an old drawer into a stylish paper towel dispenser, keeping these kitchen essentials from cluttering your countertop.
In this DIY, the YouTube creator pinned an old drawer against a wall to create a hanging pocket for a paper towel dispenser. This adorable idea also has room for other shelved items, making it multifunctional for kitchen spaces in need of storage solutions. Combine it with a simple spice storage idea to free up cabinets, and you're on your way to truly optimizing a kitchen setup.
In addition to having decorative appeal and serving a practical purpose, this DIY is easy to make. All you need is a drawer, scrap wood, acrylic paint, a dowel, sockets, and some hardware to put it all together. It forms a rectangular floating shelf that's fully customizable. Stick to the same ice-colored acrylic paint as the original DIYer, or use a different mix of colors for a fun look. Tie the whole look together by using a paint that matches your cabinets or countertop undertones to create a cohesive space.
How to install this adorable wall-mounted paper towel holder
Start off this project by scavenging an old, unused drawer. You may be able to find one in a worn-out piece of furniture that isn't worth upcycling in its entirety. Even if the drawer is a little scuffed up, you don't need it to work properly; it just has to have all four side pieces and the bottom. Start by nailing it back together, if necessary, and adding a small wood piece to one side as the shelf edge. Then paint over the whole piece in the color — or colors — of your choice.
Once the drawer is fixed up, craft the paper towel dispenser feature. Pick a dowel that fits between the width of the drawers, or cut one to fit using a miter saw or table saw. Install it on two metal sockets that are placed at least five inches from the top of the drawer. It's important that there's enough space to fit your paper towel roll on the dowel that's placed between these sockets. In short, if you tend to buy jumbo paper towel rolls, give yourself more room to work with.
Before stocking the DIY shelf, hang it on your wall with the inside facing out. This build shouldn't be too heavy, since it's just a drawer with paper towels and a small extra shelf for storage. The easiest solution is to screw the drawer straight into the wall, placing the screws behind the paper towel so they're hidden. This will ensure it's securely bolted to a wall, especially if you install it on a wall stud. Once your DIY piece is hanging, hang the paper towel on the wooden dowels. On the shelf below, you can stow common spice jars, a pile of kitchen utensils, or other charming tchotchkes.