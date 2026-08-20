Step Aside Rake: There's An Easier Way To Smooth An Uneven Gravel Driveway

Land planes help reduce the bending, stooping, and heavy manual labor involved in driveway upkeep on all types of gravel. Because these tools combine both grading and leveling in a single action, they tend to be highly efficient, saving you from hours spent raking in the hot sun. However, it's important to note that there are a few limitations. First, you must have a working tractor to operate the land plane. Also, if you have any deep potholes or tightly packed gravel, the land plane may not work efficiently.

To use a land plane, attach it to the back of your tractor's three-point hitch. Adjust the top link so the runners sit flat on the ground, ensuring that the blades move evenly. Lower the tool using the tractor controls, then drive forward at a slow, steady pace.

Depending on how long it's been since you've maintained your driveway, you may need to make several passes with the land plane to ensure everything is smooth. You may even need to top off the materials, depending on whether some have washed away or broken down from regular use. Be sure to create a slight crown in the center by working down one side of the driveway and back up the other edge. This ensures water flows off the driveway and along the sides rather than pooling in the middle.