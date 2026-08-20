Step Aside Rake: There's An Easier Way To Smooth An Uneven Gravel Driveway
Gravel driveways are commonplace in rural and agricultural areas where homes sit far back from the main roadway. While they are much more affordable than asphalt, they still require upkeep to address shifting rocks caused by heavy rains and daily traffic. Keeping things smooth helps prevent potholes and creates a safer surface for walking and driving. Finding the best way to smooth gravel driveways can be challenging and is often backbreaking work. A tow-behind land plane can be a good alternative to using a manual rake and shovel.
Land planes are heavy-duty tractor attachments used for grading and leveling land. These tools look like a heavy steel box with an open top or bottom. Inside, there are two angled cutting blades. As the tractor pulls the tool, material flows over the top of the blades, breaking down rock in high spots and dropping material in low spots to easily fix potholes and create a much smoother surface.
Using a land plane to achieve a smooth and flawless driveway
Land planes help reduce the bending, stooping, and heavy manual labor involved in driveway upkeep on all types of gravel. Because these tools combine both grading and leveling in a single action, they tend to be highly efficient, saving you from hours spent raking in the hot sun. However, it's important to note that there are a few limitations. First, you must have a working tractor to operate the land plane. Also, if you have any deep potholes or tightly packed gravel, the land plane may not work efficiently.
To use a land plane, attach it to the back of your tractor's three-point hitch. Adjust the top link so the runners sit flat on the ground, ensuring that the blades move evenly. Lower the tool using the tractor controls, then drive forward at a slow, steady pace.
Depending on how long it's been since you've maintained your driveway, you may need to make several passes with the land plane to ensure everything is smooth. You may even need to top off the materials, depending on whether some have washed away or broken down from regular use. Be sure to create a slight crown in the center by working down one side of the driveway and back up the other edge. This ensures water flows off the driveway and along the sides rather than pooling in the middle.