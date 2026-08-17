Upcycle Old Milk Jugs Into Clever Bathroom Storage

Are you in desperate need of bathroom organization, but can't fit new storage solutions into your budget? Basic bathroom essentials like organizer bins aren't always super expensive, but when finances are tight, there are some clever ways to upcycle old milk jugs into storage. You can craft your own plastic organizer to tidy your bathroom clutter, all with items you already have. Whether you need a simple storage container or a wall-mounted feature, a milk jug could be the cheapest solution. On YouTube, Mana Creative Corner shared a hack to transform a plastic jug into a mounted organizer shelf with a towel bar. This is a great way to practice sustainability and make your home more eco-friendly, while saving money on essential storage pieces.

The style of milk jug you have will determine the type of organizer you can make. Larger containers with the handle on the top are perfect for creating vertical storage that can hang up a towel as well. If your counters or cabinets are overrun with bottles of hair products and skin care solutions, this smart way to reuse milk jugs can also create basic organizer bins. This is a great remedy for unorganized cleaning products crowding the under-sink cabinet. With smaller jugs, you can even add a toothbrush holder to your counter. Whether you tend to buy half- or full-size gallon jugs, or an even larger size, these common containers create compact storage.