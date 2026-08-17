Upcycle Old Milk Jugs Into Clever Bathroom Storage
Are you in desperate need of bathroom organization, but can't fit new storage solutions into your budget? Basic bathroom essentials like organizer bins aren't always super expensive, but when finances are tight, there are some clever ways to upcycle old milk jugs into storage. You can craft your own plastic organizer to tidy your bathroom clutter, all with items you already have. Whether you need a simple storage container or a wall-mounted feature, a milk jug could be the cheapest solution. On YouTube, Mana Creative Corner shared a hack to transform a plastic jug into a mounted organizer shelf with a towel bar. This is a great way to practice sustainability and make your home more eco-friendly, while saving money on essential storage pieces.
The style of milk jug you have will determine the type of organizer you can make. Larger containers with the handle on the top are perfect for creating vertical storage that can hang up a towel as well. If your counters or cabinets are overrun with bottles of hair products and skin care solutions, this smart way to reuse milk jugs can also create basic organizer bins. This is a great remedy for unorganized cleaning products crowding the under-sink cabinet. With smaller jugs, you can even add a toothbrush holder to your counter. Whether you tend to buy half- or full-size gallon jugs, or an even larger size, these common containers create compact storage.
How to turn an empty milk jug into a bathroom organizer
To make this unique bathroom organizer, Mana Creative Corner cut the top off a large milk jug. The DIYer left one side of the plastic longer than the rest of the storage solution. This gives you a backing to mount onto the wall. To allow your belongings to sit neatly and upright, add a piece of cardboard to make the inside of the organizer level. Cut the cardboard to fit snugly inside the top of the milk jug.
Poke a hole in the taller side of the plastic to create a hanger. Now, you can easily slip the organizer over a small wall hook. Adhesive hooks are a good, temporary option to install this unique storage piece. The DIYer added a strip of decorative tape onto the front of the jug to make it look nicer. Alternatively, paint or decoupage the plastic to make your organizer more stylish. Finally, fill the shelf and drape a bathroom towel over the handle. This would work well for keeping hand towels beside the sink, while also storing supplies.
Upcycling a plastic milk jug into an organizer is a great way to do storage in a small bathroom and utilize your space. Plastic storage boxes will help with that. Trim off the entire top of the jug, creating a bin from the bottom section. Fill the basic plastic container with your clutter to tidy your area. Depending on the size, this organizer could fit neatly inside bathroom cabinets, on shelves, or under the sink.