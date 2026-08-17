Can You Mix Cleaning Vinegar With Mr. Clean?
When you're trying to get your home as clean as possible, it might be tempting to mix your regular cleaner with a natural solution like vinegar for a boost. However, there are several ordinary cleaning products you should never mix with vinegar, and Mr. Clean is one of them. Generally speaking, combining household cleansers is a bad idea and can be hazardous. While mixing Mr. Clean All Purpose Cleaner and cleaning vinegar might not be harmful, it could render both ineffective. Other Mr. Clean products, such as the Pro Deep Cleaner with bleach, can cause dangerous chemical reactions with vinegar. Whether you love the traditional all-purpose Mr. Clean formula or keep a different version on hand, you should never mix Mr. Clean with vinegar or other cleaning chemicals.
Before using two cleaners together or in succession on the same surface, it's crucial to know their ingredients. Cleaning vinegar and white vinegar naturally contain 5% to 6% acetic acid, depending on the type. The acidity of vinegar can cause a chemical reaction with other products. If you accidentally mix them together or with other hazardous cleaners, leave the room and ventilate the area.
Why you shouldn't mix Mr. Clean and vinegar
Mr. Clean All Purpose Cleaner contains sodium carbonate, commonly known as washing soda or soda ash. Sodium carbonate is a base. When you mix it with an acid, such as cleaning vinegar, the solution will fizz as the acid and base neutralize each other. While the gas from this specific reaction shouldn't be harmful, the vinegar and Mr. Clean will cancel each other out. This leaves you with a less powerful cleanser than using either vinegar or Mr. Clean independently.
On the other hand, Mr. Clean products that contain bleach will produce dangerous gases when mixed with acidic vinegar. Vinegar and bleach react to form chlorine gas, which can harm your skin, eyes, and respiratory system when inhaled. For the best results and to avoid a potentially unsafe reaction, only use Mr. Clean and vinegar separately. Use one, then the other, and be sure to wipe down the area thoroughly between cleanings to avoid mixing them. And always check that the product you've chosen is the right one for the job. Using vinegar to clean stone countertops, for example, can ruin the finish. Both Mr. Clean and vinegar are good cleaning products when used appropriately. The trick is to choose the right one for the task at hand and to use them separately.