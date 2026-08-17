Can You Mix Cleaning Vinegar With Mr. Clean?

When you're trying to get your home as clean as possible, it might be tempting to mix your regular cleaner with a natural solution like vinegar for a boost. However, there are several ordinary cleaning products you should never mix with vinegar, and Mr. Clean is one of them. Generally speaking, combining household cleansers is a bad idea and can be hazardous. While mixing Mr. Clean All Purpose Cleaner and cleaning vinegar might not be harmful, it could render both ineffective. Other Mr. Clean products, such as the Pro Deep Cleaner with bleach, can cause dangerous chemical reactions with vinegar. Whether you love the traditional all-purpose Mr. Clean formula or keep a different version on hand, you should never mix Mr. Clean with vinegar or other cleaning chemicals.

Before using two cleaners together or in succession on the same surface, it's crucial to know their ingredients. Cleaning vinegar and white vinegar naturally contain 5% to 6% acetic acid, depending on the type. The acidity of vinegar can cause a chemical reaction with other products. If you accidentally mix them together or with other hazardous cleaners, leave the room and ventilate the area.