Skip Traditional Curtains: There's A Cuter Way To Cover Windows & Add Vintage Charm

Materials required for this vintage charmer depend on whether you plan on sewing your sacks. Unlike other vintage projects, like this vintage doilies curtain, flour sack window coverings require no sewing or gluing unless you want to. A traditional curtain panel will need a hem sewn in for the rod to go through, also called a curtain header or a rod pocket. Some flour sacks may already have a hem at the top that can be used as a curtain header. Modern replicas may also be ready to hang.

If there is no space for the rod, you will have to do a little DIY sewing or purchase clip-on rings. Clip-on rings (or drapery rings) attach to the top part of your curtain, and the rings are threaded through the rod. It's a quick and easy way to evenly hang and space your curtain. Another option is a pinch pleat drapery hook, which uses a sharp pin to grip the fabric and hooks onto the curtain rod.

There are tips to hang your curtain rod just right, but for this DIY design, it's all about the fabric. If there is a logo or printing on the fabric that you want to display, try not to gather the fabric too much, as it could block the image. Purchase more than one flour sack to fully show the logo, and hang them so that they lie as flat against the window as possible. If the fabric is patterned, it can still hang flat to show it off. If only one vintage sack is to be the showpiece of your window, supplement it with linen or white cotton fabric that matches to fill out the remaining space on the rod, covering the window.