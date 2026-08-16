Consumer Reports Names The Worst Cordless Stick Vacuum They Tested
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Vacuuming doesn't have to be a drag, but it sure can be if you are lugging around one of those heavy machines with a long cord. That's why many people choose a cordless stick vacuum, which can get into nooks and crannies without the weight, bulk, and annoying cord of a traditional machine. Lighter-weight stick vacuums are a good choice for hardwood floors, and they also work well on vinyl and tile, where deep suction isn't a requirement. But not all cordless stick vacs are equally effective, and Consumer Reports (CR) put dozens of models to the test, naming the Ryobi One+ HP 18V (model number PBLSV716K) as its worst pick of the bunch.
Among the 61 cordless stick vacuums evaluated by CR, the Ryobi One+ HP came out in second-to-last place. It performed dismally in CR lab testing across a number of factors. While most stick vacuums aren't known for their prowess on carpet, this vacuum garnered the lowest score possible by CR's testing standards on medium-pile carpet. It was also one of the worst they tested on cleaning edges (where carpet meets wall), which is one of the trickiest spots to vacuum. Its ability to filter out dust and allergens while vacuuming was also poor. Combining these lab test results with overall low brand reliability and owner satisfaction scores, CR ranked this stick at the bottom.
It isn't like this vacuum is an especially cheap choice, either. There are dozens of cordless stick vacuums on the market, and they typically range from around $100 to $450. The Ryobi One+ HP sits in the middle of this price range, sold for around $220 for the whole kit, including the charger and attachments. For that money, there are better buys out there.
Where Ryobi's stick vacuum fell short, and better buys to consider
Ryobi's One+ HP stick didn't fail in all of Consumer Reports' testing categories. It performed well in pet hair pickup, which is good because Ryobi markets this model for its fur pickup abilities. And it does get positive online reviews from many Home Depot customers (Ryobi is exclusively sold at Home Depot), with 82% of reviewers recommending it. YouTube reviewer SalvadorLosAngeles also found this model to work very well for a commercial-level cleanup of a garage, but noted that on its high setting, the vacuum only lasted about 30 minutes before needing a recharge. Not all online reviews are positive, though. Several on Ryobi's website gave this vacuum low marks for durability, with one reviewer stating that it burned out after a few uses and another calling it a "waste of 200 bucks."
CR's testing did come up with stick vacuum models that performed much better than Ryobi's offering. CR's top stick vacuum is made by Shark and is corded (the Shark PowerDetect HZ4002). But if cordless is your preference, CR's top pick is the pricey Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra VS90F40DMK/AA, which retails for a whopping $1100 and is out of stock at the time of writing. If that is out of your budget, you could consider CR's "smart buy," the LG CordZero Q3 C5323GW, which retails for only around $300, but still makes CR's list of the top five cordless stick models tested. Both of these choices beat the Ryobi One+ HP across most categories, including effectiveness on carpet and rugs. The LG is also lighter at 6 pounds compared to Ryobi's 8 pounds. Regardless of your final choice, if you have more than basic bare floors in your home and want a reasonably-priced cordless stick vacuum that will do a good job and hold up over time, you may want to think twice about this Ryobi.