Consumer Reports Names The Worst Cordless Stick Vacuum They Tested

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Vacuuming doesn't have to be a drag, but it sure can be if you are lugging around one of those heavy machines with a long cord. That's why many people choose a cordless stick vacuum, which can get into nooks and crannies without the weight, bulk, and annoying cord of a traditional machine. Lighter-weight stick vacuums are a good choice for hardwood floors, and they also work well on vinyl and tile, where deep suction isn't a requirement. But not all cordless stick vacs are equally effective, and Consumer Reports (CR) put dozens of models to the test, naming the Ryobi One+ HP 18V (model number PBLSV716K) as its worst pick of the bunch.

Among the 61 cordless stick vacuums evaluated by CR, the Ryobi One+ HP came out in second-to-last place. It performed dismally in CR lab testing across a number of factors. While most stick vacuums aren't known for their prowess on carpet, this vacuum garnered the lowest score possible by CR's testing standards on medium-pile carpet. It was also one of the worst they tested on cleaning edges (where carpet meets wall), which is one of the trickiest spots to vacuum. Its ability to filter out dust and allergens while vacuuming was also poor. Combining these lab test results with overall low brand reliability and owner satisfaction scores, CR ranked this stick at the bottom.

It isn't like this vacuum is an especially cheap choice, either. There are dozens of cordless stick vacuums on the market, and they typically range from around $100 to $450. The Ryobi One+ HP sits in the middle of this price range, sold for around $220 for the whole kit, including the charger and attachments. For that money, there are better buys out there.