Woman Easily Transforms Room Dividers Into A Charming Backyard Privacy Screen

A backyard should feel like a peaceful extension of your home. But if neighbors can see you while you're outside, it might start feeling like you're living under a microscope instead. Fortunately, it's not difficult to craft a DIY privacy screen that'll make your backyard feel cozy (and more secluded). TikToker kemoverfortyfine shared the idea of using room dividers as a way to block neighbors' prying eyes. Where she got extra creative, though, was by covering them with faux greenery panels. The end result is very charming and easy to recreate.

Room dividers can be beneficial all around the house, whether you want to section off an at-home office or hide the washer and dryer. Many of them have a freestanding design that works well in these types of situations. However, for this project, it'll require attaching the divider to a wooden deck or patio post to help keep it secure. To start, measure your space so you know how large of a screen you'll need. A divider that can withstand the elements, similar to a JOSTYLE's Outdoor Privacy Screen, would be most ideal.

Now for the greenery. It's an element that can provide even more blockage to the screen, along with dressing it up. There are a variety of options on Amazon, including Skloopearg Artificial Grass Wall Panels that look like boxwood for a manicured look. There are also mixed greenery options, like EverNature's Hedge Panels, if you'd like a more lush vibe. Be sure to buy enough to cover approximately 2/3 of the divider. You'll also need large zip ties and fasteners like wood deck screws.