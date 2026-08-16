Woman Easily Transforms Room Dividers Into A Charming Backyard Privacy Screen
A backyard should feel like a peaceful extension of your home. But if neighbors can see you while you're outside, it might start feeling like you're living under a microscope instead. Fortunately, it's not difficult to craft a DIY privacy screen that'll make your backyard feel cozy (and more secluded). TikToker kemoverfortyfine shared the idea of using room dividers as a way to block neighbors' prying eyes. Where she got extra creative, though, was by covering them with faux greenery panels. The end result is very charming and easy to recreate.
Room dividers can be beneficial all around the house, whether you want to section off an at-home office or hide the washer and dryer. Many of them have a freestanding design that works well in these types of situations. However, for this project, it'll require attaching the divider to a wooden deck or patio post to help keep it secure. To start, measure your space so you know how large of a screen you'll need. A divider that can withstand the elements, similar to a JOSTYLE's Outdoor Privacy Screen, would be most ideal.
Now for the greenery. It's an element that can provide even more blockage to the screen, along with dressing it up. There are a variety of options on Amazon, including Skloopearg Artificial Grass Wall Panels that look like boxwood for a manicured look. There are also mixed greenery options, like EverNature's Hedge Panels, if you'd like a more lush vibe. Be sure to buy enough to cover approximately 2/3 of the divider. You'll also need large zip ties and fasteners like wood deck screws.
A gorgeous outdoor privacy screen made from room dividers
If you have room dividers with a wicker design (like the DIYer), you'll be able to attach the greenery panels using zip ties. This involves threading the ties through the backing of the greenery panels, then through the room dividers' openings. The tails of the zip ties can be cut off after they're tightened. Secure as many panels as needed until the top portion is covered. Leaving the bottom exposed adds a nice contrast. Use an alternative method if zip ties won't work with your dividers' design, such as screws or a staple gun.
The next step is to install the privacy screen where you desire a barrier. Secure it to the wood using deck screws to ensure it stays upright. Voilà, it'll be complete! But to make it even more of a character-enhancing DIY for your patio, consider adding some decorative touches to the screen, too. For a magical glow, you could adorn it with fairy lights or other glowing decor like FriutShine Outdoor Solar Lanterns. Another idea is to hang a sign that welcomes guests and line flower pots along its bottom. Or, attach artificial blooms to the greenery itself using wire. The divider should look beautiful while also helping keep snoopers at bay.