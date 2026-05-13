The Dreamy DIY Privacy Screen That Makes Your Backyard Feel Cozy And Private

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Even the nicest backyard landscape can be ruined by a lack of privacy. If you don't want to know what your neighbors are up to, an easy DIY privacy screen could be a dream come true. Fortunately, motivated DIYers can build a cozy outdoor partition from scratch by following the tutorial presented by Instagram user @diyinprogress_. This Instagrammer shared a brilliant privacy screen idea that mixes practicality and style using a lattice design.

This ingenious idea is perfect for homes with outdoor open wood decks that have a panoramic view of their neighbors. Simply install this idea on one corner of your deck to create some privacy, giving you an outdoor space a sense of comfortable solitude. The only major tools necessary for this project are a saw and maybe a drill. As with most large-scale DIYs, it doesn't hurt to also have an extra pair of hands to help with the final assembly.

This partition design is relatively budget-friendly in comparison to pre-made panels. It also provides shade from the sun and opens the door for lots of customization. You can add hanging pots to the diamond-shaped gaps in the lattice to create a thriving plant wall. If you put planter boxes nearby, you could even turn the partition into an easy and inexpensive DIY garden trellis. Another option is to spray paint the divider with Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover Spray Paint in the color of your choice. Just keep in mind that you may need to sand the lattice panels first, depending on how they're manufactured. As for styling, wicker and wood match the natural, rustic aesthetic of lattice, and, fortunately, many weather-resistant pieces are made with these materials. For some more inspiration, check out rattan outdoor furniture ideas that make a patio stylish.