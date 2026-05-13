The Dreamy DIY Privacy Screen That Makes Your Backyard Feel Cozy And Private
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Even the nicest backyard landscape can be ruined by a lack of privacy. If you don't want to know what your neighbors are up to, an easy DIY privacy screen could be a dream come true. Fortunately, motivated DIYers can build a cozy outdoor partition from scratch by following the tutorial presented by Instagram user @diyinprogress_. This Instagrammer shared a brilliant privacy screen idea that mixes practicality and style using a lattice design.
This ingenious idea is perfect for homes with outdoor open wood decks that have a panoramic view of their neighbors. Simply install this idea on one corner of your deck to create some privacy, giving you an outdoor space a sense of comfortable solitude. The only major tools necessary for this project are a saw and maybe a drill. As with most large-scale DIYs, it doesn't hurt to also have an extra pair of hands to help with the final assembly.
This partition design is relatively budget-friendly in comparison to pre-made panels. It also provides shade from the sun and opens the door for lots of customization. You can add hanging pots to the diamond-shaped gaps in the lattice to create a thriving plant wall. If you put planter boxes nearby, you could even turn the partition into an easy and inexpensive DIY garden trellis. Another option is to spray paint the divider with Rust-Oleum Painter's Touch 2X Ultra Cover Spray Paint in the color of your choice. Just keep in mind that you may need to sand the lattice panels first, depending on how they're manufactured. As for styling, wicker and wood match the natural, rustic aesthetic of lattice, and, fortunately, many weather-resistant pieces are made with these materials. For some more inspiration, check out rattan outdoor furniture ideas that make a patio stylish.
How to craft the cozy privacy screen from scratch
Before beginning, keep in mind that the original idea uses a prebuilt outdoor deck as the base. You may have to improvise to build a sturdy partition without the deck for support. In addition to your wooden deck, you'll need three 4-by-8-foot lattice sheets, like the Barrette Outdoor Living California Redwood Privacy Diamond Vinyl Lattice. You'll also need several pieces of pressure-treated lumber. Cut them yourself with a table saw, or have them cut at a home improvement store. There are a couple of ways you can go about completing this build. Depending on the option you choose, you'll need 12 2-by-4s that are 8-feet long and 12 2-by-2s that are 4-feet long or six of each.
Once the lattice and lumber is acquired, it's time to craft the frame. Build six 4-by-8-foot frames, and tuck the lattice in between them. You'll need a table saw to trim the lattice to fit within this frame. Alternatively, you can build three total frames and simply attach the lattice to one side of the frame. However, this idea won't be as sturdy, and it may not look as well fitted. Either use wood glue or a traditional drill and screws to keep these pieces in place.
Create three framed lattice panels, before moving on to the next stage. Follow @diyinprogress_'s Instagram walkthrough for digging beams about a foot in the ground and securing the lattice screens to them with heavy-duty brackets. For maximum privacy, build the screen in an L-shape that cups a far corner of your outdoor deck. This way, you have a small, obstructed corner that's hidden from most angles.