DIYer Upcycles Old Wood Pallets Into A Charming Coffee Table With Hidden Storage

To build a DIY floating-top coffee table, beardedpalletworks recommends first deciding on the dimensions of the coffee table, including the depth of the cavity that will rest below the floating surface (depending on your design, the shape of the bottom portion will somewhat resemble a lidless shoebox). Then, cut, sand, and screw wood pieces together to form the open box shape for the bottom. For the lid, cut a thinner piece of wood that matches the length and width of the table. To support the hydraulic lift-off hinges, screw separate planks of wood to the interior of the box, then screw the bottom of the hinges to the planks and the top of the hinges to the underside of the tabletop.

Finally, top your table off with paint or your wood finish of choice. Since it's coffee table, it's wise to make it extra durable and water-resistant by doing your first layer with a glossy water-based polyurethane and an additional coat of matte water-based polyurethane to finish it off.

Once you've got your basic coffee table design down, you can customize it by adding drawers, shelving, casters for mobility, or whatever other practical features suit your lifestyle. For the interior, you can add storage boxes or built-in dividers to keep things organized, or you can add a luxe velvet lining or printed liners to match your decor. Have a second pallet? You can upcycle old wood pallets into a backyard coffee table for an outdoor version of this fun DIY.