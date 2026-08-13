Not Sliding Shelves Or Lazy Susans — A Smart Solution From Amazon To Organize Tall Cabinets
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Tall cabinets can be tough to keep tidy. And the usual organizing products like sliding shelves and lazy Susans just don't cut it sometimes. These solutions are more focused on making horizontal space more accessible. However, to take full advantage of a tall space, you need enough shelving. For example, the Hershii Closet Tension Shelf is designed to add more vertical storage options to cabinets.
This type of product allows you to take advantage of the cabinet's height in a way that sliding shelves or lazy Susans can't. These latter accessories need a shelf to sit on or need to be installed into the cabinet. This Hershii product creates an interior shelf, sans drilling, and enables renters and homeowners to create a custom closet or cabinet that can easily be adjusted to different needs.
The shelf comes in various sizes, in adjustable widths that range from around 15 inches up to 75 inches. The tension system uses anti-slip padded ends to prevent damage. It's a lightweight shelf made of stainless steel composite rods with a plastic frame. Because of that, it may be less sturdy than permanently installed shelves, and the models' weight capacities range from 22 to 44 pounds. But for anyone who doesn't want to (or can't) use a drill to install shelves, it can still add organizational options.
The Hershii Closet Tension Shelf adds drill-free shelving
Renters are usually resigned to the idea that they can't install any shelving. However, this type of product proves otherwise. The temporary nature can also appeal to homeowners who don't want to damage furniture. If you have a solid wood, thrifted, or heirloom armoire or wardrobe that you don't want to put holes in, this product can add no-drill organization.
Accessories like sliding shelves and lazy Susans don't help when you want height adjustability for changing storage needs. This flexibility is useful for seasonal storage, like making room for tucking away winter boots in a tall entryway cabinet during the summer. In a tall linen closet, you can use the shelf to create a cubby to store bulky winter duvets and blankets in the off-season. In a bulk storage closet, you might want to change the height to better store packs of toilet paper or paper towels if you've stocked up during a sale.
For those experimenting with storage solutions, this can be a useful accessory to help organize deep cabinets without bins or lazy Susans. If the cabinet is big enough, use two of these shelves back-to-back to take advantage of the full depth. Or, use some tension rod hacks to add storage in front or behind the shelf so you don't miss out on any storage space.