The Magnetic Laundry Gadget That Seems Useful But Is A Waste Of Money

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If you've ever wanted to find a laundry solution that's cheaper and better for sensitive skin than regular laundry detergent, we can't blame you. Should you go looking for one, chances are you'll stumble across a product that claims to completely replace detergent — and best of all, you only have to buy it once. We're talking about magnetic laundry balls or disks.

Wondering what magnets have to do with your laundry? Some companies have created small magnets that attach to the inner walls of your laundry machine. They claim that these magnets are powerful enough to ionize the water during your laundry cycle, which gives the water cleaning powers rivaling that of regular detergent. How are they different than regular magnets, you ask? They're made of "special materials" (via Magnetic Laundry).

Saying that magnets can clean your clothes as well as detergent is a baseless claim. Magnets do not affect water, nor do they ionize it. In a washing machine, they can't remove common laundry stains or lift oil residue, no matter how "special" they may be. The only thing that can completely help you do better laundry is detergent. Its surfactants literally attach to dirt and oil, lifting them away from your garments and allowing buildup to be rinsed away during the cycle. If you only rely on magnets to clean your laundry, you'll be subjecting it to stains and residue that will shorten its lifespan and dull its colors ... and you'll be out $70.