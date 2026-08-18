Paper Wasp Nests Look Different: Here's How To Identify One In Your Yard

Coming across a potential wasp nest can be unsettling, particularly if you don't know whether it poses any danger to you and your family. Social wasps are among the most aggressive species, and these include hornets, yellowjackets, and paper wasps. Despite all three of these common wasp species grouped together in this category, they create distinct-looking nests from one another, and there are certainly different types of wasp nests you don't want in your yard. A paper wasp nest is best identified by its papery appearance, but you can also tell a suspected nest may belong to these insects based on its location and other features, too.

Paper wasp nests look distinctly different from those of hornets and yellowjackets. First, nests associated with bald-faced hornet nests are large, yet enclosed, gray structures that typically look like large eggs. European hornets, on the other hand, tend to build their nests inside concealed openings, such as hollowed trees, attics, and even old beehives. Yellowjacket nests may be constructed with grayish-brown paper covering the entrances, and are built in the ground or around shrubs, depending on the species. Paper wasps do not have covered openings you'd find with a yellowjacket nest or a baldfaced hornet's nest.

To make their nests, paper wasp workers first chew on tree bark, wood, and occasionally cloth fibers. These materials are then broken down into a pulp and eventual paper-like materials for nest construction. In this way, paper wasps are named for the very nests they build, which are grayish-brown, papery combs that are open-facing and appear as opened umbrellas that inevitably grow larger over the course of the nesting season.